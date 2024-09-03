One of Wall Street's Top REIT Income Stocks and 2 Others Raising Dividends This Week Teerachai Jampanak / Shutterstock.com

Companies that raise their dividends regularly are outstanding ideas for investors.

Dividend stocks will be in favor as interest rates trend lower over the next two years.

After over a decade of a low-interest rate environment, which has reversed significantly over the last two years, many investors turn to equities for growth potential and solid and dependable dividends. These help provide an income stream, equating to total return, one of the most influential investment strategies.

We always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to improve their chances of overall investing success.

Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%, or 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Three top companies are expected to raise their dividends this week, and one is one of Wall Street’s favorite triple net lease REIT income stocks, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top brokerage firms. While it’s always possible that not all companies raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to. Generally, the data is based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.

Brady

TommL / Getty Images

This stock could break out to new highs as early as this week. Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally.

The company offers:

Materials

Printing systems

RFID and bar code scanners for product identification

Brand protection labeling

Work in process labeling

Finished product identification

Industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training

Hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification

It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, access control software for people identification, and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients.

In addition, Brady offers:

Workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings

Informational signage and markings

Asset tracking labels

Facility safety and personal protection equipment

First-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utility industries

Further, it provides stock and custom identification products and sells related resale products.

The company serves these industries:

Industrial and electronic manufacturing

Health care

Chemical

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Governments

Mass transit

Electrical contractors

Education

Leisure and entertainment

Investors currently receive a 1.27% dividend. The company is expected to raise the payout to $0.24 from $0.235.

Stewart Information Services

Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images

This is yet another company that is poised to break out to new 52-week trading highs. Stewart Information Service Corp. (NYSE: STC) provides title insurance and real estate transaction-related services in the United States and internationally through its subsidiaries.

The company is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of real property titles.

It also offers home and personal insurance services, services for tax-deferred exchanges, and digital customer engagement platform services.

It also provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services.

Stewart Information Services serves:

Homebuyers and sellers

Residential and commercial real estate professionals

Mortgage lenders and servicers

Title agencies and real estate attorneys

Home builders through direct operations, a network of independent agencies

Shareholders currently receive a solid 2.57% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.475.

VICI Properties

Bim / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This is one of the top picks across Wall Street in the net lease group and is ideal for more conservative investors looking for gaming exposure and a solid 5.84% dividend. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including three iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

MGM Grand

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and sportsbooks.

Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure, and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including:

Bowlero

Cabot

Canyon Ranch

Chelsea Piers

Great Wolf Resorts

Homefield

Kalahari Resorts

VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

Investors currently receive a hefty 4.96% dividend. The company is expected to raise the payout to $0.44 from $0.415.

Three top companies, all rated Buy and analyst favorites across Wall Street, are expected to raise dividends to shareholders this week. Not only is increasing dividends and returning capital to investors very prudent, but it also shows that the company is doing well and has the earnings and cash flow strength to increase the payouts.

