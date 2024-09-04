# Penny Stocks to Buy With $100 Art Genie / Shutterstock.com

Have you thought about adding penny stocks to your portfolio? You may be onto something. That is, as long as you choose the right stock picks. But there are risks to consider too. If you invest in 10 penny stocks, chances are that nine of your investments will produce losses. Then again, if you tap into just one good penny stock investment, it could offer significant long-run gains.

So, what if you have $100 to risk and you’re looking for penny stocks to invest in with it? Here are a few picks to consider:

Key Points:

While penny stocks are risky, they can produce significant gains.

Taysha Gene Therapies has several catalysts ahead.

Pacific Biosciences could help scientists produce new therapeutic options.

Yalla Group could see strong growth as UAE GDP rises.

Taysha Gene Therapies Has Multiple Catalysts Ahead

Wattie Cheung/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that’s doing just what its name implies — developing gene therapies. In particular, the company is developing therapies for monogenic diseases, or diseases of the central nervous system that are caused by the mutation of a single gene.

At the moment, the company has two ongoing clinical programs. Both of those programs are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials and both are centered around using the company’s candidate TSHA-102 as a therapeutic option for Rett Syndrome. Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes severe mental and physical disability. The difference between the two trials Taysha Gene Therapies is focusing on is that one trial is geared toward adult patients while the other is geared toward children.

Nonetheless, with two ongoing clinical trials, there’s no question that there are likely several catalysts ahead. Moreover, analysts have positive opinions of the stock. There are currently seven analysts weighing in, three who rate the stock a Buy and four who rate it an Outperform. Plus, the $7 median price target suggests the stock could grow to over three times its current value in the next 12 months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Could Climb Ahead

sanjeri / E+ via Getty Images

Pacific Biosciences of California (Nasdaq: PACB) is a biotechnology company, but it operates in a very different lane when compared to companies like Taysha Gene Therapies. Rather than focusing on the development and commercialization of its own therapies, Pacific Biosciences of California is focused on the development of new technologies for those who are developing and using therapies.

In particular, the company develops and manufactures tech that’s used for gene sequencing as well as real-time biological observation. The idea is that the company’s products help scientists look into genetic variation in organisms. By being able to explore these variations in-depth, scientists may be able to discover products that will improve the food supply, human health, and other aspects of human civilization.

As the world continues to focus on improved medical innovation, such products have the potential to offer significant technological advancements.

Perhaps that’s why some analysts are so bullish on the stock. At the moment, 14 analysts are sharing opinions on Pacific Biosciences of California. Of them, 6 rate the stock a Buy, one rates it an Outperform, and seven rate it a Hold. There are no Underperform or Sell ratings to speak of. Moreover, with a median price target of $2.50 per share, analysts seem to agree that there’s plenty of room for growth in this stock.

Yalla Group Could Drive Significant Profitability As the UAE Grows

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeing massive GDP growth. As it continues to do so, we can expect that leading companies in the country have the potential to produce significant gains too. That brings us to Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA).

Yalla Group is a UAE-based technology company that has developed one of the country’s leading social networking and gaming platforms. Yalla Group hosts a wide range of online gaming tournaments and is well-known across its home country. Perhaps that’s because the company offers state-of-the-art features like live video calling and live streaming games.

As with most streaming companies, Yalla Group makes money through advertising as well as subscription sales. Moreover, it’s worth noting that the company is already a profitable one — a rarity among penny stocks.

Analysts seem to believe the company is onto something. Two analysts are currently weighing in on the stock. One of them rates it a Buy, while the other rates it a Hold. But the impressive part of analyst opinions lies in the company’s price target. The current median price target is $5.70 per share, suggesting that there’s potential for more than 40% growth over the next year.

