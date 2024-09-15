3 Penny Stocks To Buy With Just $50 ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Penny stocks are an interesting category. While they have the potential to produce significant long-run gains, you should never bet money on these stocks that you can’t afford to lose. After all, these are typically young and unprofitable companies. Approximately nine out of 10 of these companies will ultimately fail. On the other hand, if you buy a penny stock that succeeds in the long run, the gains you experience can be tremendous.

While you shouldn’t break the bank to bet on penny stocks, there’s nothing wrong with making small bets if you have disposable income to risk. So if you’ve got $50 you can risk on penny stocks, which stocks should you buy? Here are a few to consider:

Key Points:

Penny stocks can produce significant returns, but it’s important to consider the risks.

Oatly has the potential to nearly double in value over the next year with its oat milk-based products.

Precigen has several catalysts ahead with multiple ongoing clinical trials.

Gossamer Bio is a singular-focused biotech company that has the potential to produce significant returns.

Oatly Is a Strong Consumer Goods Play

Oatly (Nasdaq: OTLY) is a Swedish consumer goods company that’s focused on plant-based milk and dairy products. As its name suggests, the company produces milk, cream cheese, frozen desserts, and soft-serve ice cream from oats. This offers multiple advantages:

Lactose-intolerant consumers can consume oat milk and dairy products.

These products typically have a lower environmental impact on land and water sources than dairy produced from cows.

Finally, the plants the company grows to produce its milk have a positive impact on the environment, filtering greenhouse gasses that would otherwise be produced by livestock.

Analysts have a relatively positive opinion of the company too. Nine of them have weighed in on the stock with their ratings being evenly spread across “Buy,” “Outperform,” and “Hold,” with three ratings in each category. Moreover, the median price target on the stock is $1.70. Considering the current price of under $0.90 per share, the price target sets the stage for tremendous growth over the next year.

Precigen Could Produce Significant Growth Ahead

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. As a clinical-stage company, Precigen hasn’t brought any products to market yet, but that may change soon. Moreover, with a robust pipeline of drug candidates, a steady stream of data releases could keep this stock moving upward.

In particular, the company has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials and three Phase 1 clinical trials. It’s using these trials to test candidates as potential treatment options for conditions like cancer, diabetes, and other debilitating ailments.

The company also has two subsidiaries. Precigen ActoBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that’s working to develop microbe-based biologics. Exemplar Genetics, another subsidiary of Precigen is a discovery and research platform that helps scientists form an understanding of human disease mechanisms.

All told, analysts are expecting significant growth out of Precigen. Four analysts have shared opinions. One rates the stock a “Buy,” two rate it an “Outperform,” and one rates it an “Underperform.” Between the four, the median price target is $7 per share. Not bad for a stock that’s trading for less than $1 per share right now.

Gossamer Bio Is Another Biotech Play Poised for Growth

Gossamer Bio (Nasdaq: GOSS) is another clinical-stage biotechnology company. However, rather than focusing on multiple potential products for use across a wide range of indications, the company is focused on the development and production of a single product, seralutinib. The product is being studied for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The good news is that the company is moving into Phase 3 clinical trials. In fact, patients are being enrolled in the trial now. That’s important because Phase 3 is typically the final trial needed to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA. If things go well, the company could move toward commercialization relatively soon.

With the company on the verge of a potential NDA, any news surrounding its Phase 3 clnical trial of seralutinib could send the stock up. So any announcements surrounding the completion of enrollment in the trial, the commencement of the trial, and any trial data could act as a catalyst, sending the stock for the top.

Perhaps that’s why analysts seem to be so excited about the stock. 10 analysts have shared opinions of GOSS, four rating the stock a “Buy”, three an “Outperform,” and three have rated it a “Hold.” And with a median price target of $7 per share, there’s likely plenty of room for growth.

