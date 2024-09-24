3 Penny Stocks To Buy With Just $750 Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Anyone with any experience as an investor knows that while penny stocks can produce strong returns, they’re also risky. You should never bet the bank on these relatively small companies.

But that doesn’t mean you should completely shy away from these investments. After all, if you make the right penny stock investment decisions, you could be in for serious returns.

Then again, that leads to a potential problem. How do you know which penny stocks have the most potential to produce returns? The truth is that you don’t. But you can hedge your bets by investing in stocks likely to produce multiple catalysts.

That’s why when I invest in penny stocks, I tend to look for companies in the biotech sector. These companies are typically in the process of developing therapeutics, which leads to multiple catalysts that could drive prices up.

So which stocks should you focus on if you have $750 you’d like to invest in penny stocks? Here are a few I’m watching right now:

Inflarx Could Commercialize Soon

Inflarx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. However, it’s worth noting that its treatment for critical COVID-19 infections has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). That means the therapy can be used in certain circumstances under close physician supervision.

Nonetheless, the company is on the verge of more widespread approvals. In particular, its candidate called vilobelimab is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. That’s important because if all goes well, the company will likely submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA following the completion of the study.

It’s also worth noting that Inflarx has a robust pipeline, inclusive of five candidates involved in eight clinical programs. Of course, any data surrounding the development of these therapies could impact the price of the stock. So, there are likely several catalysts ahead here.

Moreover, analysts seem to be overwhelmingly optimistic about the prospect of growth from the company. Three of five analysts weighing in rate the stock a Buy, one rates it an Outperform, and one rates it a Hold. All told, the median price target on the stock is $6.87 per share, representing the potential for significant growth over its current sub-$1.50 per share price.

AN2 Therapeutics May Offer Meaningful Long-Run Gains

AN2 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ANTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that’s focused on the development of therapeutics for infectious diseases. In particular, the company focuses on rare, chronic, and life-threatening infections.

While the company hasn’t developed any approved therapies quite yet, it is well on its way to doing so. Its pipeline consists of two Phase 1 clinical programs, one preclinical program, and four programs that are currently in the research phases. It’s worth noting that two of the research programs focus on undisclosed oncology indications, suggesting the company is looking into ways to combat cancer alongside infectious diseases.

Nonetheless, with so many ongoing clinical, preclinical, and research programs, it only makes sense that there’s a high likelihood of catalysts ahead. Of course, any positive data from any of these programs has the potential to send the stock up.

Analysts have a relatively positive opinion of the stock, with the exception of one analyst who rates it a Sell. Other ratings include one Buy rating, one Outperform rating, and one Hold rating. Nonetheless, with a $2 median price target, there seems to be plenty of room for growth here.

Sangamo Therapeutics May Hit the Market Soon

Sangamo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SGMO) is another clinical-stage biotechnology company. However, this company is focused on the development of genomic medications for rare and debilitating conditions.

For example, the company partnered with Pfizer on a treatment for Hemophilia A. That treatment produced positive pivotal data. So we can expect to see an NDA relatively soon. Beyond that, the company has an ongoing clinical program targeting the Fabry disease indication alongside six preclinical programs targeting rare conditions. So there are likely several catalysts ahead.

Of eight analysts weighing in on the stock, two rate it a Buy, two rate it an Outperform, and four rate it a Hold. Moreover, the $3 median price target on the stock suggests there’s potential for gains in multiples from its current sub-$1 price.

