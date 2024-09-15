1 Incredible AI Stock You Probably Won't See on CNBC Canva | AlpakaVideo

In the video clip below from a recent episode of The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St., the team discusses Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR), a smaller stock with a market capitalization of approximately $11.5 billion.

While it might seem counterintuitive to label an $11.5 billion company as small, in today’s market landscape, it falls below the S&P 500 threshold.

Coherent is a diversified technology company specializing in photonics and laser technologies. About 50% of its revenues are derived from communications, a sector poised for significant expansion due to the evolving needs of data centers. Specifically, the growth of interconnects—components that link GPUs across massive clusters—is expected to surge as demand for high-performance computing and AI applications increases.

We believe that as investors seek new opportunities in this space, Coherent will emerge as a top contender. Although it’s not the only player—companies like Credo Technology Group, Lumentum Holdings, Marvell Technology, and Broadcom are also involved—we are introducing Coherent now because of its stability and strong leadership. The CEO’s strategic vision positions the company for impressive returns over the next five years.

The team discusses why they want to capitalize on this burgeoning opportunity in data center interconnects. This strategy offers investors exposure to a trend that is often overlooked in mainstream financial media like CNBC but holds significant growth potential.

By focusing on this niche yet critical component of data center infrastructure, we aim to provide a comprehensive investment strategy that taps into the future of high-speed communications and computing. Listening to insights like these gives you an edge, exposing you to opportunities that are not widely discussed but are fundamental to the next wave of technological advancement.

