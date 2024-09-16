Palantir Joins the S&P 500 - Should You Buy the Stock? 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In the video clip below from a recent episode of The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St., the team discusses Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), the enigmatic software company often shrouded in mystery, and its recent inclusion in the S&P 500 index—a significant milestone that requires a history of profitability and substantial market capitalization.

The stock reacted positively to the news, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s future prospects. Currently valued at approximately $78 billion and expected to generate less than $3 billion in sales this year, Palantir boasts a price-to-sales ratio comparable to NVIDIA‘s price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of America recently raised its price target for Palantir to $50, indicating a bullish outlook that some see as chasing the stock’s momentum.

Despite its premium valuation, Palantir is considered a high-risk, high-reward investment with significant potential in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The company has been positioning itself as a go-to platform for businesses looking to leverage AI capabilities. Notably, Palantir announced a major partnership with BP last week, signaling deeper industry integration.

While the stock is closely watched and expected to be part of our investment portfolio eventually, strategic timing is crucial due to its current valuation. The trend of companies being added to major indexes like the S&P 500 is becoming a significant catalyst for investments, as passive funds flow into these stocks. Other companies like Super Micro Computer saw similar stock surges upon inclusion, though some gains were later lost.

Looking ahead, Workday is another candidate that could potentially be added to the S&P 500, highlighting how index inclusion is influencing investment strategies in today’s market.

