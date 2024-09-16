Mega-Cap Technology Leader and Popular Retail Giant Raising Dividends This Week Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

For the first time in years, the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this week.

Dividend stocks can help generate passive income streams.

Passive income is simple: own quality dividends that pay you for doing nothing. Don’t miss out on our brand-new “7 Things I Demand in a Dividend Stock” report. It includes two A++ dividend stocks and how to spot future dividend winners that can put your returns on hyperdrive. Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

With interest rates starting to be lowered this week, many investors will continue to turn to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends, which help to provide an income stream. This equates to total return, one of the most influential investment strategies.

We always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Two top companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that both are rated Buy at almost all of the top firms on Wall Street.

While it’s always possible that the two fail to raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, and generally, the data is based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Microsoft

lcva2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The software giant has been on fire over the past two years, and investors will welcome yet another dividend increase. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide.

The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers:

Office

Exchange

SharePoint

Microsoft Teams

Office 365 Security and Compliance

Microsoft viva

Microsoft 365 copilot

Office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions

office licensed on-premises and other office services

This segment also provides LinkedIn and Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as:

Azure and other cloud services

SQL and Windows server

Visual studio

System center

Related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub

Enterprise services, including enterprise support services

Industry solutions

Nuance professional services

The More Personal Computing segment offers:

Windows, including Windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system

Windows commercials comprise volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and devices such as Surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories.

Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates.

Shareholders currently receive a 0.70% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.83 per share from $0.75.

Starbucks

Wachiwit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After struggling for the last few years, the ubiquitous coffee retailer hired a new CEO looking to turn things around. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

North America

International

Channel Development

Its stores offer:

Coffee and tea beverages

Roasted whole beans and ground coffee

Single-serve products

Ready-to-drink beverages

Various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items

The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores and grocery and food service accounts.

Starbucks offers its products under these brand names:

Starbucks Coffee

Teavana

Seattle’s Best Coffee

Ethos

Starbucks Reserve

Princi

Investors currently receive a solid 2.31% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.61 per share from $0.57.

Two top companies, both with stocks rated Buy and analyst favorites across Wall Street, are expected to raise their dividends this week. Not only is increasing dividends and returning capital to investors very prudent, but it also shows that the company is doing well and has the earnings and cash flow strength to increase the payouts.

Five Tech Stocks That You’ve Never Heard of Pay Big High-Yield Dividends

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.