6 Top Penny Stocks on Robinhood

Robinhood is a popular discount online broker, and for good reason. It was one of the first major brokers to choose not to charge stock trades commissions. That was an exciting concept in the early days of Robinhood because commissions on trades could cut into your earnings.

But as with all brokers, Robinhood doesn’t support every stock available. So you can only trade stocks available on the platform when you use it.

But what if you want to trade penny stocks? What are some of the top penny stocks on Robinhood? We’ll give you a list to consider below. But before we do, it’s important to understand the risk associated with trading penny stocks.

Ultimately, companies represented by these low-cost stocks have a high probability of failure. So there’s significant risk involved when you invest in them. On the other side of the coin, penny stocks that do succeed have the potential to produce significant gains.

Find what we believe to be six of the best penny stocks supported by Robinhood below.

Key Points:

There are several penny stocks available on the Robinhood platform.

Penny stocks can produce meaningful gains, but they can also be risky.

BranchOut Food Could Be a Plant-Based Winner

Nina Firsova / Shutterstock.com

As consumers continue to become more cognizant of what they eat, BranchOut Food (Nasdaq: BOF) is becoming a more and more attractive stock to consider. The company’s claim to fame is in plant-based foods and snacks. For example, avocado, brussels sprout, and banana chips are all on the menu at BranchOut Food.

The company’s goal is simple. They aim to make extraordinary snacks using the world’s superfoods, creating healthy options for consumers that are still affordable. And considering the state of the food industry, that could be a highly profitable long-term strategy.

Safety Shot Could Improve Your Portfolio’s Profitability

Mountains Hunter / Shutterstock.com

Have you ever had one too many and had to wait a while to leave the party? Safety Shot (Nasdaq: SHOT) is a company that aims to solve that problem. The company’s product, also sporting the Safety Shot name, is a drink that the company claims reduces blood alcohol content and improves mental clarity after drinking alcohol. In fact, according to their website, Safety Shot works in as little as 30 minutes.

Asset Entities Could Advertise Its Way to Profits

bigtunaonline / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Asset Entities (Nasdaq: ASST) is another penny stock worth looking into on Robinhood. The company’s core business surrounds social media marketing, content delivery, and server management. In particular, the company provides services to and across social media platforms like Discord, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Importantly, the company is already gaining market share. But it’s also in its infancy. So it will be interesting to watch as the company continues to grow, likely producing meaningful returns for investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Could Have Several Catalysts Ahead

Wattie Cheung/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of therapeutics for skin conditions. While the company already has two approved therapeutics, the excitement behind the stock surrounds its clinical pipeline. The company has three ongoing clinical programs and three preclinical programs, all addressing skin conditions and all that have the potential to produce significant revenues if approved. Moreover, with so many ongoing programs, there will likely be several catalysts ahead for investors to watch for.

Richtech Robotics Could Change Food Service

Andriy Onufriyenko / Moment via Getty Images

Richtech Robotics (Nasdaq: RR) is an innovative robotics company that’s largely focused on the food service industry. While the company has delivery robots, they aren’t what I think is most impressive about this company. The company also offers a two-armed robot that can handle things like food preparation as well as other robots that can help with food packaging. Importantly, part of that food packaging includes tamper-evident features. So the company is working to bring a higher level of both safety and efficiency to the food industry.

Bridger Aerospace Group

Camp Pendleton fire [Image 4 of 9] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Bridger Aerospace Group (Nasdaq: BAER) is a company that’s focused on aerial firefighting. It owns a fleet of aircraft designed to help fight fires. For example, the company has several scoopers in its fleet. These are aircraft that fly close to bodies of water and scoop the water up as they fly. From there, the aircraft fly over the fire and drop significant amounts of water in an attempt to kill the flames.

The company also has air attack aircraft. These aircraft have crews that watch the fire from the air, giving crews on the ground much-needed information for fighting some of the largest fires and helping delegate resources effectively.

