7 AI Penny Stocks to Watch in October

If you’re considering an investment in penny stocks, you should consider looking into those in markets with a lot of room for innovation. After all, high levels of innovation can lead to significantly valuable products. One such area to focus on is artificial intelligence, or AI.

AI has grown significantly in terms of popularity and capabilities in recent years, and many believe that innovation in the space is still in its infancy. If that’s the case, such innovation will likely result in some of today’s small companies growing to become behemoths.

Of course, there’s plenty of risk to consider too. Ultimately, most of these small companies will fail to reach mid-cap or larger status, leading to losses for investors. Nonetheless, a hit in AI penny stocks can yield significant returns. So which tickers should you be looking into in the space?

Key Points:

AI penny stocks may be risky but they also represent strong opportunities.

Beamr Imaging could climb on improved video production.

Richtech Robotics has real growth potential.

Phunware’s advertising tech could lead to significant revenue.

AXT plays an important role in AI by developing the foundation of semiconductors.

Perfect is bringing AI to the fashion industry.

Augmedix uses AI to give doctors more time to focus on patients.

Nerdy is bringing AI to education.

Beamr Imaging Could See Substantial Revenue Growth

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Beamr Imaging (Nasdaq: BMR) is focused on using AI to improve imaging technology. In doing so, the company has been able to enhance video quality and improve compression, catching the attention of tech giants the likes of NVIDIA and Oracle.

Considering the benefits of Beamr’s technology in imaging, the company will likely team up with more big players ahead, setting the stage for significant revenue growth.

Richtech Robotics Has Real Growth Potential

sompong_tom / iStock via Getty Images

Richtech Robotics (Nasdaq: RR) is a company that has developed a unique class of robots, many of which are geared toward the food industry. It’s most popular robot is ADAM, a two-armed productivity robot that can help with things like food prep. The company has other robots as well, including a waiter robot and a cleaning robot. Interestingly enough, it even has a medical delivery robot.

As the AI industry continues to lend a hand to robotics innovation, Richtech Robotics seems poised to take advantage of growth as an early player in the space.

Phunware Could Climb Ahead

Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

Phunware (Nasdaq: PHUN) is a software and blockchain company. Prior to the 2020 presidential election, the company was most known for its mobile applications for personalized ad targeting and cryptocurrency loyalty programs. However, with Phunware taking part in the development and management of the Trump-Pence 2020 election application, it’s ties to Trump have recently taken center stage. While that may be good or bad for the company, it’s hard to argue against the value of its technology.

AXT Is Playing an Important Role In AI

golubovy / Getty Images

AXT (Nasdaq: AXTI) isn’t necessarily zeroed in on artificial intelligence, but it plays an important role in the industry. The company is focused on material science; it uses that science to design, develop, manufacture, and distribute semiconductor substrates and wafers. Substrates and wafers are the foundations that semiconductors are built on. That’s important because AI relies on semiconductors to operate. As the artificial intelligence industry expands, and AXT’s science-driven innovation continues, there’s a high likelihood that the company will grow ahead.

Perfect Could Offer the Perfect Opportunity

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Perfect (NYSE: PERF) is a company that is using AI to provide state-of-the-art beauty and fashion services. The company has a few AI-powered products that can help you virtually try on makeup, perform skin condition diagnoses, and even virtually try on a new nail color. The company also uses generative AI to personalize and improve the shopping experience for its customers. Given that the fashion industry produces more than $1.7 trillion in revenue annually, AI in the space could prove to be a highly profitable venture in the long run.

Augmedix Gives Doctors the Ability to Focus on Patients

U.S. National Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) is an AI company that’s centered in the medical industry. The company aims to solve the problem of inadequate data by offering AI-driven data documentation and data services to physicians. This frees up physicians to focus more on solutions for their patients, because they don’t need to spend as much time tracking down documentation. Medical data is a massive market, generating over $50 billion in revenue annually. With the help of AI, Augmedix can attract a meaningful portion of that market if things go well.

Nerdy May Be a Smart Education Play

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) uses AI to offer education-based services. In particular, the company offers a tool that uses AI to connect experts to those who need help in the education space. Among other things, you can find one-on-one instruction, small group classes, and adaptive self-study tools on the platform. The AI can even match you with a tutor to chat with. With such powerful matching tools, NRDY could start to take a meaningful portion of the education aide market.

