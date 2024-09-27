Apple's iPhone XVI Launch: A Strategic Misstep?

Apple recently launched the iPhone XVI, but the market’s response has been lukewarm due to the phone’s similarity to previous models and the delayed release of the iOS 18, which includes significant AI features. This delay may negatively impact sales, particularly in China, where competition from innovative local smartphones like Huawei’s triple-folding phone is fierce. Concerns are growing that Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market, especially in China, may be waning. Some experts predict that Apple may have already reached its peak stock price unless future innovations significantly boost interest and sales.

