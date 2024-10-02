What to Expect When AWK Releases 3rd Quarter Earnings DavidOrr / Getty Images

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced that its 3rd quarter earnings and guidance for 2025 will be released on October 30th, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors the morning after. American Water Works is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States and has so far turned in a fantastic 2024.

Over the past year, American Water Works’ stock is up 21%, and it has risen 26% over the last 6 months. Here is today’s press release from AWK:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2024 third quarter financial results, 2025 earnings guidance and long-term financial targets after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Susan Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer; John Griffith, President; Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and David Bowler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The call will include a discussion of third quarter 2024 results, initiation of 2025 guidance, and discussion of long-term financial targets. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call. Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance at ir.amwater.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year on American Water’s investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD. About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram. AWK-IR, Oct. 2nd. 2024

3rd Quarter Expectations for AWK

On July 31st, American Water Works updated its earnings guidance for the year. The company now expects its 2024 earnings per share (EPS) to fall within a revised range of $5.25 to $5.30, narrowing the previous guidance of $5.20 to $5.30. This update is based on weather-normalized expectations and includes approximately $0.10 per share of increased interest income from an early 2024 amendment to the terms of the secured seller note receivable related to the 2021 sale of the former Homeowner Services Group (HOS).

Wall Street’s expectation for the October 30th earnings release is earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $1.23 billion, compared to $1.66 on $1.167 billion for the 3rd quarter of 2023.

Wall Street’s Take on American Water Works

Despite the great year for AWK stock, Wall Street’s consensus outlook for the stock is a 2.20 out of 5, or a “Hold”. However consensus 1 year price target is $144.58, which is 7.55% higher than the stock is trading currently. Royal Bank of Canada believes the stock has more room to run and has an “Outperform” rating on the stock with a $164 price target.

