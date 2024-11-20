Live Updates: NVIDIA (NVDA) Conference Call Analysis After Earnings

Live Updates
Gross Margins in Focus
As we predicted before today’s earnings, gross margins would be in focus during today’s call. NVIDIA has said they’ll see gross margins go down to the low-70s before returning to the mid-70s as Blackwell ramps.
Wall Street analysts are focused on exactly when NVIDIA gets back to the mid-70s.
Our call: the fact that NVIDIA will maintain margins at this level during Blackwell is the “big picture” that matters. Few investors would have predicted NVIDIA could have maintained margins at this level a year ago.
An Insane Stat
Here’s an insane stat that shows how wild NVIDIA’s quarter was: NVIDIA’s profits last quarter were more than their entire revenue in the same quarter last year.
As of 5:35 p.m. ET, NVIDIA’s stock is down about 1.6% after announcing earnings.
NVIDIA's CFO Finishes Prepared Remarks
NVIDIA’s CFO Colette Kress has finished prepared remarks and we’re onto commentary from the analyst community.
- The first question is about whether scaling laws are slowing. Jensen Huang mentions scaling is now coming increasingly from post-training scaling. He also highlights OpenAI’s Strawberry release which ‘thinks’ to produce better answers.
- Jensen Huang is also highlighting the company’s strength in inferencing. There have been some questions about whether AI sales shifting from training to inferencing could weaken NVIDIA’s position, but Jensen Huang continues making an appeal that NVIDIA is just as well positioned to capture inference demand as it was to capture training demand.
- The second question from Goldman Sachs addresses whether NVIDIA is dealing with heating issues after several press reports earlier this week. Jensen answers the question by noting Blackwell’s production is ‘full steam’ and the company is focused on ways to increase production. In Jensen’s answer, he once again highlights his belief new ‘reasoning’ models are a massive change to fundamental models.
- Jensen gives a shout-out to some of the company’s key suppliers for Blackwell. Named companies include Dell (Nasdaq: DELL), Amphenol (Nasdaq: APH), and Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), among others.
NVIDIA Conference Call Starts
NVIDIA’s conference call has started. We’ll be updating you with the most noteworthy quotes and information from NVIDIA’s call.
- Blackwell is in full production
- “Every customer is racing to be first to market… Blackwell is now in the hands of all our major customers.”
- “Blackwell demand is staggering.”
- Our Data Center revenue in China grew sequentially. As a percentage of data center revenues, it remains below the onset of export controls.
- NVIDIA deployments in India are expected to grow by 10X by the end of the year.
- We anticipate sequential networking revenue growth in Q4
We’ll see if NVIDIA provides more details, but after seeing a sequential drop in networking last quarter, NVIDIA said on their earnings call they expect networking to grow sequentially again next quarter.
NVIDIA’s CFO also said the company is the company is expected to exceed prior guidance of ‘several billion’ worth of Blackwell sales this next quarter.
While Blackwell is ramping the company expects gross margins in the low-70s, but once Blackwell is ramped NVIDIA expects gross margins to return to the mid-70s.
What Happened to NVIDIA's Networking?
NVIDIA’s Data Center group reports revenues for its GPUs (compute) and also its networking gear. With GPU clusters becoming massive, networking between chips and Blackwell systems is becoming increasingly important.
So it was surprising that NVIDIA handily topped expectations for compute revenue ($27.6 billion, up 22% from last quarter), but saw networking revenue plunge 15% from last quarter.
NVIDIA’s networking revenue totaled $3.1 billion versus expectations of about $4.1 billion. That’s a massive miss. Is this a blip toward the company continuing to pile up impressive growth rates in networking or are rivals like Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) stealing market share from NVIDIA?
We’ll be watching for more details on NVIDIA’s conference call that’s starting now. As of 5:00 ET, NVIDIA shares are down .75%.
Conference Call Starts at 5 p.m. ET
NVIDIA’s Conference Call starts at 5 p.m. ET. It’s likely the stock will continue trading in a range of down about 1% to 3% until the call.
Once the call starts commentary on:
- Long-term margin expectations
- Blackwell revenue next quarter
- Long-term Blackwell revenue
- Networking growth rates last quarter and next year
Will all be closely studied and could move the stock’s price out of its current range.
Blackwell Commentary from NVIDIA's CFO Commentary
Here’s NVIDIA’s CFO commentary on Blackwell’s launch:
“We completed a successful mask change for Blackwell, our next Data Center architecture, that improved production yields. Blackwell production shipments are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and will continue to ramp into fiscal 2026. We will be shipping both Hopper and Blackwell systems in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and beyond. Both Hopper and Blackwell systems have certain supply constraints, and the demand for Blackwell is expected to exceed supply for several quarters in fiscal 2026.”
Once again, we’ll be watching if NVIDIA gives more specifics around revenue contributions from Blackwell next quarter in their earnings call.
Automotive Revenue Hits New Record
NVIDIA’s Data Center group drives results, but it’s worth noting some other parts of their business are doing extremely well.
The company’s Automotive segment grew 72% from last year and 30% sequentially. Automotive produces $449 million in revenue, which is now only about 1.3% of revenue. However, the segment is growing as self-driving technology seems to be hitting an inflection point with Tesla focusing on a robotaxi strategy and Waymo seeing stellar growth and opening new markets.
NVIDIA Forward Guidance
As of 4:27 p.m. ET, NVIDIA’s stock is now back down 2%. Let’s take a look at what the company is guiding next quarter:
- Revenue: $37.5 billion
- Gross Margins (adjusted): 73% to 73.5%
That guidance is above Wall Street’s expectations of $37.1 billion but is likely below the ‘whisper number’ from buy-side investors. It’s likely the number one factor in NVIDIA trading down instead of up is some disappointment in next quarter’s revenue guide.
We’ll watch for commentary from NVIDIA’s conference call on the level of Blackwell sales the company is expecting next quarter.
NVIDIA Stock Back to Flat
After initially trading down 5%, NVIDIA’s stock is now flat.
Some more information to digest form NVIDIA’s CFO commentary:
- Data Center revenue was up 112% from last year and 17% sequentially
- Data center compute revenue: $27.6 billion
- Data center networking: $3.1 billion
That networking number may raise some eyebrows as its down 15% sequentially. We’ll be watching for more commentary on networking on NVIDIA’s conference call.
NVIDIA Earnings Are Released
- Revenue: $35.1 Billion
- EPS: $.81
- Gross Margins Next Quarter: 73 to 73.5% next quarter
The stock is initially down 5%.
Could Blackwell Delays Hit Margins?
One storyline to watch in this quarter’s earnings: whether expenses related to Blackwell’s re-tape-out could impact margins. That’s not a long-term concern, but could cause last quarter’s EPS number to look worse than investors may expect.
Free NVIDIA Report
If you’re looking for a full rundown of the AI space and more ideas beyond NVIDIA – grab a free copy of our complementary “The Next NVIDIA” Report. It has 38 pages and features three of our top ideas to give exposure to the growth of AI beyond NVIDIA.
Options Expectations Headed Into Earnings
Headed into today’s earnings, options markets were pricing in about an 8.4% move after today’s earnings. While that’s a big move for a stock NVIDIA’s size, it’s worth noting this is a smaller expectation than recent quarters.
Earnings Release Expected at 4:20
NVIDIA’s numbers are expected to release at about 4:20 p.m. ET.
Where Will NVIDIA Guide Next Quarter?
One of the big questions facing NVIDIA tonight is where they’ll guide next quarter’s earnings to. Here’s what Wall Street is expecting:
- Revenue Guidance: $37.1 Billion
- EPS: $.82
- Gross Margins (Adjusted): 73.5%
Once again, merely matching those numbers would likely lead to NVIDIA’s shares falling in trading tomorrow. The expectations of actual money managers (the ‘buy side’) are likely higher, in the $39 billion range.
Another number to watch when NVIDIA reports guidance is gross margin expectations. NVIDIA fell 6.4% the day after its last earnings report in large part due to fears of degrading margins.
NVIDIA Rising into the Close
After dropping to nearly $143 per share in trading earlier today, NVIDIA is rising ahead of the Nasdaq’s close. The stock is down about 1% with less than 10 minutes left until the closing bell.
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is set to report earnings after the bell today. We’ll be keeping a live blog of the results and need-to-know information shared on the company’s conference call.
Here are the main figures to watch when NVIDIA reports:
- EPS: $.74 per share
- Revenue: $33.1 Billion
- Gross Margins: 74.8%
If NVIDIA were to merely match these numbers, its shares would likely be down a significant amount tomorrow. Here’s a look back at NVIDIA’s recent earnings with the surprise versus Wall Street expectations headed into the quarter.
|Earnings (Date is End of Fiscal Quarter)
|Revenue
|Revenue Versus Wall Street Expectations
|Earnings Per Share (Adjusted)
|Earnings Per Share vs. Expectations
|Share Price Reaction the Next Day
|April 2023
|$7.192 Billion
|10.26%
|$.11
|22.22%
|24.4%
|July 2023
|$13.507 Billion
|21.87%
|$.27
|28.57%
|.1%
|October 2023
|$18.12 Billion
|12.47%
|$.40
|17.65%
|-2.5%
|January 2024
|$22.10 Billion
|7.57%
|$.52
|13.04%
|16.4%
|April 2024
|$26.04 Billion
|6.04%
|$.61
|8.93%
|9.3%
|July 2024 (Reported This Wednesday)
|$30.04 Billion
|4.56%
|$.68
|6.25%
|-6.4%
Following this table, you could reasonably estimate that NVIDIA will likely come in at around $34.4 billion in sales and earnings of around $.78 per share last quarter if it beats on revenue by about 4% and EPS numbers by 5-6%.
However, while investors have been focused largely on NVIDIA’s results from the prior quarter in many earnings, in this release they’re likely looking ahead. That’s because NVIDIA is currently in production on its next-generation Blackwell platform. Any hints in guidance around:
- How much revenue NVIDIA will deliver in Blackwell products in the upcoming quarter
- What impacts Blackwell will have on the company’s gross margins
- And demand for Blackwell across calendar 2025
Will all be closely monitored by Wall Street.
This is a live post that will be continually updated once NVIDIA releases earnings. Please refresh the page for any new updates.
