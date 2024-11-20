Live Updates: NVIDIA (NVDA) Conference Call Analysis After Earnings Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is set to report earnings after the bell today. We’ll be keeping a live blog of the results and need-to-know information shared on the company’s conference call.

Here are the main figures to watch when NVIDIA reports:

EPS: $.74 per share

$.74 per share Revenue: $33.1 Billion

$33.1 Billion Gross Margins: 74.8%

If NVIDIA were to merely match these numbers, its shares would likely be down a significant amount tomorrow. Here’s a look back at NVIDIA’s recent earnings with the surprise versus Wall Street expectations headed into the quarter.

Earnings (Date is End of Fiscal Quarter) Revenue Revenue Versus Wall Street Expectations Earnings Per Share (Adjusted) Earnings Per Share vs. Expectations Share Price Reaction the Next Day April 2023 $7.192 Billion 10.26% $.11 22.22% 24.4% July 2023 $13.507 Billion 21.87% $.27 28.57% .1% October 2023 $18.12 Billion 12.47% $.40 17.65% -2.5% January 2024 $22.10 Billion 7.57% $.52 13.04% 16.4% April 2024 $26.04 Billion 6.04% $.61 8.93% 9.3% July 2024 (Reported This Wednesday) $30.04 Billion 4.56% $.68 6.25% -6.4%

Following this table, you could reasonably estimate that NVIDIA will likely come in at around $34.4 billion in sales and earnings of around $.78 per share last quarter if it beats on revenue by about 4% and EPS numbers by 5-6%.

However, while investors have been focused largely on NVIDIA’s results from the prior quarter in many earnings, in this release they’re likely looking ahead. That’s because NVIDIA is currently in production on its next-generation Blackwell platform. Any hints in guidance around:

How much revenue NVIDIA will deliver in Blackwell products in the upcoming quarter

What impacts Blackwell will have on the company’s gross margins

And demand for Blackwell across calendar 2025

Will all be closely monitored by Wall Street.

This is a live post that will be continually updated once NVIDIA releases earnings. Please refresh the page for any new updates.