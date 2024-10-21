4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 6% and More Investors Always Forget Funtap / Shutterstock.com

Investors can expect 50 basis points of cuts before 2024 is over.

Dividend stocks are an in-demand asset class as interest rates drop.

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. blue-chip dividend stock database, looking for companies that yield 5% or more but are always forgotten by growth and income investors. Four stocks hit our screen, and once our readers realize they also have forgotten about them, it might be time to take a closer look.

Franklin Resources

This company is a mutual fund powerhouse that pays a safe and secure 6.24% dividend. Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is among the most prominent global money managers. The firm markets mutual funds and institutional separate accounts under the Franklin, Templeton, and Mutual Series brands. At times, 50% of its sales are from outside the United States, an advantage given the maturing U.S. market.

Franklin Resources offers its products and services under the brands of:

Franklin

Templeton

Franklin Mutual Series

Franklin Bissett

Fiduciary Trust

Darby

Balanced Equity Management

K2

LibertyShares

Edinburgh Partners

The 2023-2024 bull market has proven to be a solid tailwind for the company. While withdrawals from baby boomers may be a concern, the path forward looks solid.

HSBC

Based in England, this company is the current version of the old Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation and pays investors a rich 6.76% dividend. HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC) provides banking and financial services worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

Wealth and Personal Banking

Commercial Banking

Global Banking and Markets

The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers:

Retail banking and wealth products

Current and savings accounts

Mortgages and personal loans

Credit and debit cards

Local and international payment services

Wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products

Global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions

This segment serves personal banking and high-net-worth individuals.

The Commercial Banking segment provides:

Credit and lending

Treasury management

Payment

Cash management

Commercial Insurance

Investment services

Commercial cards

International trade and receivables finance services

Foreign exchange products

Capital raising services on debt and equity markets

Advisory services.

It serves small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates.

The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, transaction services, credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, securities services, and principal investment activities.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

This stock makes a ton of sense now, yielding 6.58% and offering investors the ability to invest in health care. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

The company has investments or commitments in seventy-six properties in twenty-one states.

Universal Health Realty has the second-longest streak of annual dividend increases in the REIT industry. The company has raised its annual dividend payment for 37 consecutive years, and its 0.7% hike in June puts it on pace to mark the 38th consecutive year with an increase in 2024.

Whirlpool

With massive institutional ownership and backing, the potential for new home sales to increase is a big positive for this company, which pays a dependable 6.66% dividend. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher-associated appliances and accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under these brand names:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

Goldman Sachs Top Analysts Love 5 Buy-Rated High-Yield Dividend Stocks

