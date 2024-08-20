5 High-Yield Blue-Chip Stocks Yielding 7% Investors Always Forget About Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

With summer moving towards a close, it may be time to shift to blue-chip dividend stocks.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start lowering rates in September.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. blue-chip dividend stock database, looking for companies that yield 7% or more but are always forgotten by growth and income investors. Five stocks hit our screen, and once our readers realize they also have forgotten about them, it might be time to take a closer look.

Enterprise Products Partners

This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships and pays a 7.20% dividend. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts may like the stock is its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

HSBC

Based in England, this company is the current version of the old Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation and pays investors a rich 7.12% dividend. HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC) provides banking and financial services worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

Wealth and Personal Banking

Commercial Banking

Global Banking and Markets

The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers:

Retail banking and wealth products

Current and savings accounts

Mortgages and personal loans

Credit and debit cards

Local and international payment services

Wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products

Global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions

This segment serves personal banking and high-net-worth individuals.

The Commercial Banking segment provides:

Credit and lending

Treasury management

Payment

Cash management

Commercial Insurance

Investment services

Commercial cards

International trade and receivables finance services

Foreign exchange products

Capital raising services on debt and equity markets

Advisory services.

It serves small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates.

The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, transaction services, credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, securities services, and principal investment activities.

Kohl’s

This top retailer offers an excellent entry point now, yielding 9.78%. Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) operates department stores in the United States. The company had a rough fiscal first quarter, and while back-to-school should help, more bad numbers could result in a dividend cut. The company is scheduled to report on August 23.

It provides private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online at Kohls.com and through mobile devices.

The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of:

Croft & Barrow

Jumping Beans

SO

Sonoma Goods for Life

Food Network

LC Lauren Conrad

Nine West

Simply Vera

Vera Wang

Kohl’s partners with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), where customers can return items through the retailer. Some feel the deal should be expanded with a full partnership or even Amazon buying Kohl’s.

Omega Healthcare Investors

This stock makes much sense with an aging population and pays a significant 7.16% dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The company is focused on owning Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). Most of its assets are SNFs, but Omega Healthcare also owns assisted living facilities, specialty facilities, and medical office property.

Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of health care companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States and the United Kingdom.

The company has increased the dividend paid to shareholders every year since 2003, and the annual dividend growth rate is a solid 4.80%.

Whirlpool

With massive institutional ownership and backing, the potential for new home sales to increase is a big positive for this company, which pays a dependable 7.24% dividend. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under these brand names:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

