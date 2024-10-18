4 Unstoppable 6% Yielding Passive Income Dividend Stocks Are October Bargains insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

High-yield dividend stocks are in big demand as interest rates drop.

Look for another 25-basis-point federal funds cut in November after the election.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the high-yield variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield passive income stock database, looking for quality stocks that pay at least a 6% dividend. Four companies that look like bargains caught our eye. All pay dependable 6% and higher dividends, and at current trading levels, they are October deals for investors looking to add income-producing winners.

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Enterprise Products Partners

Jernej Furman / Flickr

This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships and pays a 7.21% dividend. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

Many analysts have always liked the stock because of its distribution coverage ratio, which is well above 1x. This makes the company relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

HSBC

William Barton / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Based in England, this company is the current version of the old Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation and pays investors a rich 6.74% dividend. HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC) provides banking and financial services worldwide.

The company operates through three segments:

Wealth and Personal Banking

Commercial Banking

Global Banking and Markets

The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers:

Retail banking and wealth products

Current and savings accounts

Mortgages and personal loans

Credit and debit cards

Local and international payment services

Wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products

Global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions

This segment serves personal banking and high-net-worth individuals.

The Commercial Banking segment provides:

Credit and lending

Treasury management

Payment

Cash management

Commercial Insurance

Investment services

Commercial cards

International trade and receivables finance services

Foreign exchange products

Capital raising services on debt and equity markets

Advisory services.

It serves small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates.

The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, transaction services, credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, securities services, and principal investment activities.

Peakstone Realty Trust

warrenlemay / Flickr

This small-cap REIT pays a sizzling 6.6% dividend and offers a stellar entry point at current trading levels. Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone’s wholly owned portfolio comprises 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

The company CEO recently announced the closing of an amended credit facility, which extended debt maturities, lowered the company’s borrowing costs, and provided a solid foundation for growth. Notably, the amended facility provides Peakstone Realty with increased flexibility to make industrial investments and build long-term shareholder value over time.

Verizon

tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at 9.5 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a strong 6.03% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the northeastern United States, the Mid-Atlantic, and the District of Columbia. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

