This Thanksgiving, Feast on These 5 Passive Income Favorites Yielding 7% or More

As expected, the Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 basis points earlier this month.

Some on Wall Street feel the Fed could pause after another cut in December.

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments like dividend stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and additional income-producing side hustles.

The more passive income can help cover costly and rising costs like mortgage, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to put away money for future needs as they build to retirement.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate.

Investors have a lot to be thankful for because this Thanksgiving, the stock market has been up over 50% over the past two years, making the stretch one of the biggest two-year rallies in decades. With volatility making a big rebound and some inevitable profit taking on the way before the year is out, passive income investors can take advantage of a dip in five of our favorite high-yield companies. All are rated buy at top Wall Street firms, and all five pay 7% and higher dividends.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

Ares Capital

2d illustrations and photos / iStock via Getty Images

This high-yielding business development company (BDC) pays a massive 8.90% dividend. Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCC) specializes in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle-market companies.

It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to invest in companies engaged in basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

The fund will also consider investments in industries such as:

Restaurants

Retail

Oil and gas

Technology

It focuses on investments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office.

The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million

The fund invests through:

Revolvers

First-lien loans

Warrants

Unitranche structures

Second-lien loans

Mezzanine debt

Private high yield

Junior Capital

Subordinated debt

Non-control preferred and common equity.

The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically finds the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions.

Ares Capital prefers to be an agent and lead the transactions it invests in. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

British American Tobacco

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

This European giant continues to print money, has a vast product line, and pays a huge 8.65% dividend. British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under these brands:

Vuse

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi

Energy Transfer

kyletperry / iStock via Getty Images

This top master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 7.78% distribution. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream

Intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets

Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all significant U.S.-producing regions and markets across 41 states, further solidifying its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

Xerox Holdings

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The company is not just making copies but delivers a sweet 10.05% dividend. Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally.

The company operates through two segments:

Print and Other

FITTLE

The Print and Other segment designs, develops and sells document systems, solutions, and services, as well as IT and software products and services.

The FITTLE segment offers financing solutions for direct channel customer purchases and lease financing to end-users.

It also offers workplace solutions comprising:

Desktop monochrome, color, and multifunction printers and ConnectKey software

Digital printing presses and light production devices

Digital services that support workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services

In addition, the company provides:

Graphic communications

In-plant and production solutions

FreeFlow, a software solution for the automation and integration of processing of print jobs comprising file preparation

Final production and electronic publishing and IT services

End-user computing devices, network infrastructure, and communications technology

Technology product support, professional engineering, and commercial robotic process automation

Further, it sells paper products and standalone software, such as CareAR, DocuShare, and XMPie, and invests in startups.

Western Union

Nattakorn Maneerat / iStock via Getty Images

While the demand for telegrams is long gone, the demand to transfer money is not, and this famous company has grown as a result. It pays a strong 8.42% dividend. Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU) provides worldwide money movement and payment services. The company operates in two segments.

The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates international cross-border and intra-country money transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, websites, and mobile devices.

The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium-sized enterprises, other organizations, individuals, and foreign currency forward and option contracts.

It also offers bill payment services that facilitate payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money orders and other services.

