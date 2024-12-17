Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Warns Baby Boomers Market Crash Coming -- He May Be Right Atichat Wattanasin Stone / Shutterstock.com

The “buy the dip” financial news teleprompter readers and the 35-year-old portfolio managers who have never seen a market crash are pounding the table that stocks are still going to the moon after two years of enormous gains for the major indices. Market veterans and “hey boomer” professionals have seen this show before. In 1987, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged a stunning 22% in one day. Today, an equivalent drop in the venerable index would be almost 9,650 points.



24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki sees a market crash on the horizon.

Data indicates that baby boomers are the wealthiest generation ever.

With every asset class trading at nosebleed highs, caution is warranted.

Could your portfolio survive a market crash if you are a baby boomer? It may be time to sit down with an experienced financial advisor in your area. Click here to find one now. (sponsored)

The 1929 crash lasted until 1932, and the Dow did not fully recover until November 1954.

The dot-com stock correction/crash in March 2000 took 13 years to recover fully.

The Panic of 1907 took the stock market 20 years to return to its pre-crash level.

Baby boomers are getting older fast

though devastating, is workable if you are in your 40s and making peak money. However, for baby boomers who have enjoyed unprecedented gains over the past 40 years, being overweight to the stock market now is like picking up nickels in front of a bulldozer, and it could be a fatal shock to their retirement savings. Look at this data we dug up on the internet on the effect of major market crashes. The recovery time can be much longer than recessions or regular bear markets, sometimes taking decades:

Tassii / E+ via Getty Images

The youngest baby boomers turned 60 this year, while the oldest are closing in on 80 in 2026. Kiyosaki suggests moving out of S&P 500 index funds and overpriced stocks as he sees the biggest crash in history coming. He is focused and concentrating on hard assets like gold and silver, which are a solid hedge against today’s sticky inflation, and, while it may seem like a leap of faith, buying some Bitcoin because, like gold, there is a finite amount, as Bitcoin volume is capped at 21 million by mathematical algorithms.

Gold and silver mining stocks

ayala_studio / E+ via Getty Images

Kiyosaki suggests that baby boomers consider gold-mining stocks or exchange-traded funds that hold the precious metal. Here is an idea to consider.

Newmont

asmilefoya / iStock / Getty Images Plus

This is the largest mining company, yielding a solid 2.50%, and is a timely buy for more conservative investors. Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) is a gold-mining giant that produces gold.

It operates through the following geographical segments:

North America

South America

Nevada

Australia

Africa

The North American segment consists primarily of:

Carlin, phoenix, Twin Creeks, and Long Canyon in the state of Nevada

Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado

The South American segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname.

The Australia segment consists mainly of Australia’s Boddington, Tanami, and Kalgoorlie.

The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana.

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds

Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSE: GLD) is one of the best pure plays on Gold for investors. The trust that sponsors the fund holds physical gold bullion and some cash. Each share represents one-tenth of an ounce of the price of gold. However, the fund does not pay a dividend.

Real Estate Investment Trust Stocks

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kiyosaki also suggests owning real estate to generate solid passive income streams. While buying real estate for short-term or long-term rentals can be expensive, quality REITs that pay sizable dividends make sense.

Essex Property Trust

mulad / Flickr

This stock has been on a solid run but is an outstanding way for investors looking to add another inflation-busting real estate position that pays a hefty 3.27% dividend. Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated REIT that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets.

Essex currently owns interests in 252 apartment communities, comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Greg Cluff / iStock via Getty Images

Paying a solid 3.85% dividend is another solid way to participate in apartment rental passive income. Mid-American Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is a REIT focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, and development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities.

The company owns these complexes primarily in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

As of June 30, 2024, Mid-America Apartment Communities owned 103,614 apartment units, including communities currently in development, in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Four Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Will Pay a Landslide of Monthly Dividends

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse. Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.