The Most-Searched Dividend Stocks of 2024

Dividend stocks are a favorite amongst investors who are seeking a steady income. In 2024, some dividend-paying stocks dominated search trends, highlighting their high yields and resilience.

Many of the most searched-for dividend stocks are not surprising. They’re very popular stocks, anyway, and the fact that they pay dividends is only a bonus.

These dividend stocks can be a cornerstone of just about any investment strategy.

We used Google and Bing trends to track which dividend stocks had received the highest number of searches in the last year. We’ve organized this article in a countdown style, so the most popular dividend stocks are at the bottom.

Why We're Covering This

Dividend stocks are a very big part of many people’s investment strategies. In fact, many investors choose to invest mostly or even entirely in dividend stocks, especially if they have a more conservative investment strategy. Dividend stocks are often seen as safer than other stocks.

9. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) benefits from a strong energy market performance and a generous shareholder return. While it isn’t the most popular stock on this list, it is a go-to for high-yield investors. Its yield is around 3.8%, which is supported by the company’s consistent profitability.

8. Johnson & Johnson

As a healthcare leader and Dividend King, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) draws attention to its reliable income during market uncertainty. Its business diversification and consumer trust keep it a favorite. Its dividend yield has hovered just under 3% for most of 2024. However, its dividend’s longevity is where this stock really shines.

7. Verizon

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is known for being a more defensive stock. It had an annual dividend yield of around 6.6% throughout 2024. It’s among the highest in blue-chip stocks. These factors make it very popular among more conservative investors during volatile markets.

6. Microsoft

Microsoft’s rising dividend payouts complement its growth in AI and cloud computing. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) provides something for both growth and income investors. Its dividend payout has remained around 0.75% in 2024.

5. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been considered a dividend king, with a dividend of around 3.1% in 2024. It has continued to pay dividends despite economic headwinds. Coca-Cola is also a globally recognized brand, which only adds to its reliability.

4. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is known for its monthly dividends, making it a top choice for passive income enthusiasts. It has a dividend yield that often exceeds 5%. It’s no surprise that this is one of the more searched-for stocks.

3. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a good choice for risk-averse investors. This stock pays dependable dividends, though they may not be the highest at around 2.35%. Still, its reliability and age make it very popular.

2. Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has benefited from rising oil prices and maintained its Dividend Aristocrat status. Its dividend has remained around 3.65% in 2024. Plus, its dual purpose as a dividend stock and providing exposure to the energy sector make it a very popular choice among investors.

1. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a reputation as a growth stock. However, it also remains a solid dividend player, paying out dividends regularly. Its dividend yield was around 0.4% in 2024. While this is lower than others, Apple is seen as a reliable stock and popular among tech-focused investors. For those who want growth and dividends, Apple may be the best choice.

