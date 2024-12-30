US Large Cap Dividend Stocks Should Roll in 2025: Our 4 Favorite Picks

Large-capitalization dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for a good reason. They provide a steady stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
-
Top Wall Street strategists think near-record margins for large caps will make earnings growth easier.
-
Large-cap U.S. dividend stocks are among the safest plays for growth and income investors.
-
The December rate cut may be the last until spring.
-
Looking to rebalance your portfolio after a strong 2024? A qualified financial advisor could be the answer. Click here to start finding one today. (sponsored)
In simpler terms, it is the sum of income and stock appreciation. Dividend stocks can boost investment success by delivering regular income and capital appreciation.
Despite the massive run the stock market has made over the past two years, many on Wall Street are optimistic about the prospects for 2025. While another 20% gain is unlikely, as 2023/2024 were the first back-to-back years of 20% gains since the late 1990s, after a correction which is likely coming, large-cap dividend stocks could post some excellent results next year.
We screened our 24/7 Wall Street large-cap dividend stock database, looking for companies paying generous and dependable dividends and that have a substantial following on Wall Street with multiple Buy ratings. Four companies that offer value, upside, and strong dividend coverage are our top large-cap dividend picks for the coming year, and all pay at least a 3% dividend.
Why do we cover large-cap dividend stocks?
Investing in large-cap dividend stocks provides regular income through dividends from established and financially stable companies. These stocks offer lower volatility and the potential for capital appreciation. Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.
Chevron
This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. It has a sweet 4.10% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company operates in two segments.
The Upstream segment is involved in the following:
- Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas
- Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas
- Transportation of crude oil through pipelines and transportation, storage
- Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant
The Downstream segment engages in:
- Refining crude oil into petroleum products
- Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants
- Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels
- Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car
- Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives
Downstream also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.
Kimberly-Clark
This consumer staples leader is a safe bet for nervous investors, paying a hefty 3.50% dividend. Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) and its subsidiaries manufacture and market personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. The company operates through three segments.
The Personal Care segment offers a diverse range of products, including:
- Disposable diapers
- Swim pants, training and youth pants, baby wipes
- Feminine and incontinence care products, as well as related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names
The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the brand names.
- Kleenex
- Scott
- Cottonelle
- Viva
- Andrex
- Scottex
- Neve
The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands.
Merck
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is not just a healthcare company but a global force in the industry while paying a solid 3.20% dividend. The company operates through two segments:
- Pharmaceutical
- Animal Health
The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:
- Oncology
- Hospital acute care
- Immunology
- Neuroscience
- Virology
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines
The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, and digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.
Merck serves:
- Drug wholesalers
- Retailers
- Hospitals
- Government agencies
- Managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations
- Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions
- Physicians
- Physician distributors
- Veterinarians
- Animal producers
Its growth is a result of its efforts and strategic collaborations. The company works with AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), Bayer, Eisai, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and growth.
PepsiCo
This top beverage and consumer stock posted earnings for the third quarter that aligned with expectations. It will continue to supply all the goods for the 2024 NFL football season tailgates and parties, paying a solid 3.32% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.
Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:
- Lays and Ruffles potato chips
- Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips
- Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips
- Fritos corn chips
The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:
- Quaker Oatmeal
- Grits
- Rice cakes
- Natural granola and oat squares
- Pearl Milling mixes and syrups
- Quaker Chewy granola bars
- Cap’n Crunch cereal
- Life cereal
- Rice-A-Roni side dishes
PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:
- Pepsi
- Gatorade
- Mountain Dew
- Diet Pepsi
- Aquafina
- Diet Mountain Dew
- Tropicana Pure Premium
- Sierra Mist
- Mug
Four of the Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Top Buys for 2025
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.