3 Jim Cramer Picks To Buy in 2025

Jim Cramer is certainly an interesting figure in the world of financial media. The current CNBC host of Mad Money and other segments, Cramer’s outspoken nature and brash takes on various companies has made him a lightning rod for criticism among investors on both sides of the aisle (those who are long or short a particular stock). That said, the former hedge fund manager (Jim Cramer started his own hedge fund Cramer Berkowitz in the 90’s, which produced impressive returns) is a personality many pay attention to. And some of his picks (like Nvidia) have produced incredible results over the long-term.

Key Points About This Article:

Aside from Nvidia, Jim Cramer has made a number of notable picks in the past that have outperformed, leading to an impressive following.

Here are three of Jim Cramer’s more recent stock picks I think could be decent ideas for 2025.

Indeed, while Cramer’s timing has clearly been off with some of his previous calls in recent years (leading to the launch of a inverse Cramer ETF, which was shut down a year after its launch, he has remained consistent in his view that certain large-cap tech stocks can continue to grow from here.

In this piece, I’m going to discuss three such stocks I think investors may want to pay attention to. As far as Jim Cramer’s recent picks are concerned, these are the three I think could be among the best performers in 2025.

Let’s dive in!

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Like many investors, Jim Cramer has been a long-term bull on the cybersecurity space. I’m one such investor, and can certainly believe that long-term growth in this space will likely outpace many areas of the tech market in the years to come.

Jim Cramer has been quick to point out that CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been among the best-performing stocks over the long-term. And despite a rather incredible dip this past year, due to a global outage which hit a number businesses in key sectors, the stock’s rebound toward the year end is indicative of the stickiness of the company’s customer base and its growth potential in the face of potential issues.

Impressively, CrowdStrike aims to generate $10 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal year 2031. Many analysts believe such a target is achievable, with a number of top analysts following the stock raising their outlook on CrowdStrike over time, in part due to these higher hurdles. The company’s share price has been on a tear following the company’s Q3 earnings, which saw CrowdStrike’s revenue and earnings grow 29% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong subscription revenue growth (up 31% over the same quarter a year prior).

So long as CrowdStrike can continue to see strong platform adoption, this is a growth stock with plenty of potential to head higher over the long-term.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Despite clearly being among the most vocal Nvidia bulls, Jim Cramer hasn’t been afraid to take a bullish position on the semiconductor sector overall. Indeed, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is one stock Cramer has touted in the past as a company with outsized growth potential, and it’s a pick I agree with Cramer on.

Despite a range of headwinds which have materialized over the past year (geopolitical risks, tariffs, supply chain issues, and varying growth expectations for the company’s AI chip division), I do think AMD is well-positioned to capture more market share in a fast-moving AI-driven future.

That’s because AMD has gained momentum in the AI chip market, with the company’s more affordable chips used in some AI processing capabilities generating more interest from a broader clientele. This particular catalyst drove incredible growth in the company’s data center division, with revenue surging 122% on a year-over-year basis to $3.5 billion and AI GPU sales exceeding $1.5 billion. Strategic partnerships and innovative chiplet manufacturing continue to drive rapid development and competitive pricing, allowing AMD to hold a more prominent market position as a viable alternative to Nvidia and a potential market share capture play in this high-growth space.

I think investors may want to pay particular attention to AMD’s AI accelerator business, which is transforming the company. With data center revenue growing 107% in the first nine months of 2023, (comprising 48% of total revenue), I think AMD could become one of the most important central players in the AI chip race over the long-term. If investors begin to factor in such a scenario into their models in 2025, this is a stock that could be off to the races in 2025.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is among the most prominent global investment management companies. The institutional investing giant manages funds for many of the top pension plans, insurance companies, mutual funds and public and private institutions. Indeed, when many investors think of the term “institutional investor,” a company like BlackRock is most likely to be the first option that comes to mind.

Over the past year, shares of BLK stock surged more than 26% as investors looked to gain increasing exposure to the company’s high-growth business. With the yield curve normalizing and impressive growth seen in the company’s ETF division, strong operating markets and top- and bottom-line growth led the stock on a relatively steady climb higher over the past year.

Indeed, BlackRock’s Q3 results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 15% to $5.2 billion and net income rising 1.7% to $1.63 billion. These results were fueled by stock market gains, fee increases, and net inflows of nearly $500 billion for the quarter, increasing the company’s assets under management (AUM) to $11.5 trillion.

Additionally, the company continued to announcing major acquisitions in its goal of expanding into new markets, acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 billion, Preqin for $3.2 billion, and HPS Investment Partners in a $12 billion all-stock deal.

For those bullish on the growth of the U.S. (and global) economy in 2025, BlackRock certainly seems like a decent pick right now.