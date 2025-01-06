Buy These 3 Growth Stocks Before Inauguration Day Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th U.S. president. With Inauguration Day will come plenty of questions with regards to what the former president will look to accomplish during this second stint at the White House. For investors, Trump’s economic policies and their potential impacts on the market remain unknown.

Whether it’s tariffs or mass deportations, economists vary on their expectations of what these politics could mean for economic growth, considering the offsetting positive value tax cuts could have on stimulating the economy further.

Indeed, most investors may be targeting oil & gas stocks as top options during a Trump presidency, and such stocks may certainly outperform relative to the past. However, I’m going to take a look at three tech giants I think could surge following Inauguration Day, in part due to the fact that these companies have already sent delegations to Washington to meet either with President Trump himself or his team.

These three stocks are ones I think could certainly boom over the course of the next four years, and could be some of the biggest beneficiaries of a Trump presidency.

Finding top growth stocks that can benefit from a Trump presidency is an interesting exercise.

Beyond the obvious picks (like Tesla and oil & gas stocks), here are three intriguing picks I think investors may want to consider.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is among the leading social media stocks that has come under intense scrutiny by the Biden administration with respect to how the company’s various social platforms impact today’s youth.

However, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently kissing the ring, donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, perhaps the regulatory noise will die down. After all, Trump has been very vocal in describing himself as loyal to those who are loyal to him, so we’ll have to see if his being banned from various Zuckerberg-owned social media platforms will just be bygones.

Indeed, various regulatory headwinds are really what have hit Meta stock hard in the past, and that’s still a big overhang for this stock, for good reason. There’s a reason why regulators are going after Meta and its various platforms. However, there’s also this nagging feeling that Trump may pull the attack dogs back at least for a bit. Any sort of reprieve would be good for the stock, and investors will certainly be watching to see how the Zuckerberg/Trump relationship plays out.

In other news, Meta announced plans for a $10 billion AI data center in northeast Louisiana, expected to boost the region’s tech sector. Gov. Jeff Landry called it transformative, though environmental groups raised concerns about its reliance on fossil fuels and potential energy cost impacts. With Louisiana being a Republican stronghold, this move could be another peace offering on the table in the company’s bid to have some regulatory overhang removed.

Amazon (AMZN)

Speaking of CEOs who kissed the ring, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos was also among the billionaires who pledged to make a $1 million personal donation to the Trump inauguration fund and support the administration. Now, getting behind the sitting president is generally a good idea for society, and it’s certainly a move that makes business sense. And while Bezos isn’t involved in the day to day anymore, he’s clearly invested in seeing Amazon succeed over the long-term.

Amazon’s status as a leading e-commerce and cloud giant is the key factor most long-term investors continue to focus on when it comes to whether this tech giant is befitting of a core portfolio position or not. The company’s revenue continues to grow at an impressive pace (given Amazon’s size), with Q3 revenue growing 11% to $158.9 billion, driven by North American e-commerce.

Additionally, Amazon announced a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, raising its total commitment to $8 billion as part of its AI expansion strategy. This move, revealed on November 22, 2024, deepens Amazon’s collaboration with Anthropic. And personally, I think this partnership is one that’s not getting enough attention for its potential impact on the company’s stock price as a potential AI beneficiary.

As is the case with most companies these days, it’s about how to position oneself as a potential AI darling. Amazon is doing that right now, and we’ll have to see what ultimately comes of this partnership.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) may certainly be viewed as a skeptical pick to put on a list of growth stocks that could potentially benefit from a Trump presidency. However, I do think there’s an underlying thesis worth considering, that Taiwan Semi’s growth could actually take off under Trump if the company is able to ramp up U.S. chip development at the company’s Nevada facilities and expand its global production footprint elsewhere.

The company has reported strong results in its most recent quarter, with Taiwan Semi reporting 34% sales growth in November, driven by strong AI demand. The company’s status as a key supplier for some of the biggest tech giants in the world like Nvidia and Apple certainly play into this thesis.

The idea that Taiwan Semi could actually benefit in an outsized way from increased chip restrictions globally is interesting, considering the company is aggressively ramping up production in the U.S. as we speak. If Taiwan Semi can transfer a significant percentage of its production to the U.S. and European locales, this is a company that could become a truly global foundry giant with a moat that may be indestructible for quite some time. That’s my bull thesis right now, anyway.

