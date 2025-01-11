NVIDIA Just Revealed Another Game Changer Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) just keeps finding new ways to awe investors and analysts on Wall Street. With CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025 wrapping up soon, there are a lot of new Nvidia innovations to dig into. And many of them, at least in my humble opinion, add even more potential long-term drivers to the company’s booming growth narrative.

Of course, the reaction to CES week has been rather muted. I attribute that as more to do with the tech sector sentiment and investor moods going into the new year rather than the excitement factor behind Nvidia’s latest unveilings. Either way, don’t expect shares of NVDA to come up short in the new year, even though I’m sure it’d be more than forgivable if the firm appreciated at a far slower rate from here.

If you tuned into CES this year, you’ll see that Nvidia had quite a few intriguing technologies to get hyped about. For a company that’s already shocked and awed, it’s quite impressive that the firm was able to keep the new disruptive tech flywheel spinning strong.

Key Points Nvidia’s really delivered at CES 2025, giving investors more reason to love the stock.

Nvidia’s AI supercomputer fits on top of your desk. But it’s not like your average consumer-grade PC.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

William Potter / Shutterstock.com

Enter Nvidia Digits. An AI supercomputer meant for the home.

Though there was more than one thing Nvidia unleashed to get euphoric over, I do think there was one innovation that left an impression: the company’s $3,000 artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer named Digits. The profoundly powerful desktop computer is magnitudes more capable (think in the ballpark of 1,000 times) than your average PC — not your typical year-over-year spec bump!

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the desktop supercomputer was the form factor of the compact supercomputer. It almost looks like an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mac mini. To say that’s a lot of power packed into such a “mini” box would be a huge understatement. When one thinks of a supercomputer, one thinks of a massive box large enough to fill a room. So, it’s quite profound to have such computing power in a form factor that can sit on your desk without taking up too much space.

However, the big question is whether Nvidia’s AI supercomputer can make a big splash in the consumer PC market. At the current price tag starting at three grand, Digits is going to cost buyers some digits. That said, the seemingly high admission price may be well worth paying for AI developers. The device, which runs on a Linux-based operating system, allows one to have a supercomputer in their very own home. That’s a profound concept.

Nvidia Digits: That’s a lot of computing power atop one’s desk

Initially, it’s expected that the device could disrupt the professional (think data scientists and other AI pros) side of the market. Indeed, having a supercomputer in one’s home could do wonders for advancing AI innovation. And for the performance you get, the price, I believe, comes cheap.

For now, the device isn’t aimed at your average consumer. For instance, you can’t play games on the device (it’s still a game-changer for pro developers, however), as it’s meant for running AI models and other such developments. In due time, though, I suppose anything is possible.

As for the specs, the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip lies at the heart of Digits, with one petaflop (PFLOP) of AI performance. For those who aren’t all too familiar with tech specs, it’s more performance than the average person will ever need.

However, for those looking to get some hands-on experience with AI development, Digits is the right tool for the job. It will be exciting to see how the AI supercomputer empowers the masses to develop. Combined with other Nvidia software and it’s an exciting time to think about the possibilities the device can unlock in this new era of AI.

The bottom line

I’m genuinely impressed with Nvidia’s new AI supercomputer and think the new product category adds even more to Nvidia’s growth story. The stock looks to be one of the priciest in the Mag Seven right now, but given its pace of disruptive tech advancements, I’d be inclined to say the high price is still worth paying, provided you can handle the volatility in down markets.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.