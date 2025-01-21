4 Blue Chip AI Technology Giants That Also Pay Dependable Dividends Riddy / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income, passive income streams, and an excellent opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Growth and income investors are combing the stock market for safe artificial intelligence ideas.

The global AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% between 2024 and 2030.

Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

Many growth and income investors are looking for companies that have solid upside potential and pay reliable dividends. What if you could find companies with artificial intelligence exposure that paid dividends and have a lengthy track record? That could be a total return home run for those with higher risk tolerance levels.

Analysts at UBS noted that they expect revenues in the AI industry to grow from $28 billion in 2022 to $420 billion in 2027 at a 72% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). In addition, AI infrastructure spending is estimated to grow at a 50% CAGR to hit a stunning $195 billion by 2027. Growth like that will continue to lift stocks in the AI arena.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. technology dividend stock database, seeking opportunities in the AI industry for investors looking for that sweet spot between stock price appreciation and reliable quarterly dividend payments. Four top companies we have covered for years came up, and all are Buy-rated at top Wall Street firms.

Why do we cover technology dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) pays a solid 2.50% dividend as an industry leader and probably the best pure-play for AI exposure. It brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions.

PlatformDIGITAL, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them. Its global data center footprint includes over 300 facilities in 50 metro areas in 25 countries on six continents. Some of the biggest companies in the tech industry, including Nvidia, AMD, and Oracle, are using Digital Realty Trust’s data center and cooling solutions.

The company announced earlier this year via press release:

Digital Realty has commenced construction of its third data center at its NRT campus in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, in Japan. Utilizing PlatformDIGITAL, the facility is expected to open in December 2025 and will significantly increase the availability of state-of-the-art AI-ready infrastructure capacity in Japan. This announcement follows the recent launch of NRT12 on the same campus, solidifying Digital Realty’s commitment to providing customers with best-in-class data center solutions in Japan.

Equinix

While priced higher than the other stocks in the sector, this industry giant still offers a significant upside and a 1.75% dividend. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is the world’s self-described digital infrastructure company, which will benefit from the rising demand for data centers and AI infrastructure solutions.

In March, former Google Cloud executive Adrian Fox-Martin became the firm’s CEO. Ms. Fox-Martin has more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector and has held senior positions at companies such as Oracle and SAP.

Digital leaders harness Equinix’s trusted platform to connect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners, and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences, and multiply their value while supporting their sustainability goals.

The company announced earlier this year the availability of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) PowerStore on Equinix Metal, a new, enterprise-grade Storage as a Service (STaaS) solution. With flexible configurations, Dell PowerStore on Equinix Metal can help enterprises manage a wide range of high-performance multi-cloud workloads through low-latency connectivity and proximity to major public clouds.

IBM

The legacy blue-chip tech giant pays a solid 2.95% dividend and offers conservative investors another safer way to play the sector. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and its subsidiaries provide integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platform that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments they operate. IBM has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow users to access Watsonx AI features and its data platform. IBM also partnered with Palo Alto Networks, allowing the cybersecurity company to acquire IBM’s QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets.

The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry.

The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions and life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment.

The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing that facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services.

The company has a strategic partnership with various companies, including:

Hyperscalers

Service providers

Global system integrators

Software and hardware vendors that include Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics SAP, and others

Texas Instruments

This legacy technology giant offers a 2.75% dividend and another solid way to play the AI explosion. Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments.

The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control. These products include amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products.

Texas Instruments also provides AI-focused chips and solutions. The company offers the Sitara AM62 processors that power AI applications.

The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers for electronic equipment, digital signal processors for mathematical computations, and application processors for specific computing activities.

This segment provides products for use in various markets, such as:

Industrial

Automotive

Personal electronics

Communications equipment

Enterprise systems

Calculators

It also provides DLP products primarily for projecting high-definition images, calculators, and application-specific integrated circuits.

