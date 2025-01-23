Baby Boomers: The Only Charles Schwab ETFs To Own For Passive Income and Growth jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors can adjust their portfolios as they get older to boost their passive income. This strategy allows individuals to boost their cash flow and preserve more of their wealth. Typically, ETFs that have higher yields are also less volatile.

If you are looking for funds with passive income and the potential for long-term capital gains, you may want to consider these Charles Schwab ETFs. Schwab has many low-cost ETFs that give investors exposure to various assets. These are some of the picks for investors who want cash flow.

Key Points Investing in ETFs that provide passive income and appreciation is a great strategy for people who are approaching retirement.

These Charles Schwab ETFs are some of the top choices for long-term investors.

While the ETFs on this list can help your portfolio, you may benefit from these two dividend legends as well.

Trending Video ▶️

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

piotr-wrobel / Shutterstock.com

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) offers exposure to the 750 largest U.S. companies. It has a 1.21% distribution yield and a 0.03% expense ratio. While the yield doesn’t resemble a high-yield ETF, the fund’s returns make up for it. SCHX has delivered an annualized 13.4% return over the past decade.

The large-cap ETF has 34% of its capital in its top 10 holdings. The top 10 list includes all of the Magnificent Seven stocks. Roughly one-third of the fund’s assets are in the tech sector. Financials, industrials, and healthcare are the next top sectors, and each of them make up more than 10% of the fund’s total assets.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has a 0.06% expense ratio and a 3.63% trailing 12-month yield. The fund aims to mirror the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. It’s filled with high-yield stocks that tend to underperform the S&P 500, but it results in high cash flow and lower volatility for investors.

SCHD has delivered an annualized 11.4% return over the past ten years, but it’s 3-year annualized return is only 6.7%. The capital is well spread, as SCHD has seven sectors that each have 10% of the fund’s total assets. While SCHD spreads its capital across many sectors, the top 10 holdings make up 41% of its total assets.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

kody_king / Shutterstock.com

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) has a 0.04% expense ratio and a 2.25% trailing 12-month distribution yield. More than 60% of the fund’s assets are in corporations that are valued at above $70 billion. Only 7.5% of the fund’s total capital is deployed into corporations with market caps below $15 million.

The fund prioritizes financial services which make up more than 20% of its portfolio. Industrials, healthcare, and tech each make up more than 10% of SCHV’s total assets. The fund is well-diversified, as the top 10 holdings only make up 19% of its total assets.

SCHV has delivered an annualized 9.4% return over the past decade. The fund has also surged by 19.8% over the past year.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Mongta Studio / Shutterstock.com

Some investors want exposure to less risky investments like bonds instead of stocks. That’s where the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) comes into play. This fund has a 0.03% expense ratio and a trailing 12-month yield of 4.27%.

SCHO has an annualized 1.3% return over the past decade, and it’s also up by 4.2% over the past year. The low returns reflect the fund’s lack of volatility, and the elevated 12-month yield means plenty of cash flow for investors. Almost all of the fund’s bonds mature in 1-3 years.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) gives investors exposure to the 1,000 largest U.S. companies. It has a low 0.05% expense ratio and a 1.20% trailing 12-month yield. Although it has 1,000 U.S. equities, 33% of its assets are spread across its top 10 holdings.

The fund also puts almost one-third of its capital into tech stocks. Financial services, consumer cyclical, and healthcare are the three other sectors that each make up more than 10% of its total assets.

SCHK has delivered an annualized 14.1% return over the past five years, and that includes a 26.9% gain over the past year.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future