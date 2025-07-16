These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to research individual stocks to generate long-term returns, exchange-traded funds can be your ideal choice. They allow you to build a diversified portfolio at low cost. Charles Schwab is one of the most popular brokers that has been around for years. It offers several low-cost ETFs to choose from.
Key Points
-
Schwab offers investors ETFs designed to generate steady income while maintaining low volatility.
-
Each of these ETFs offer an incredible dividend yield at minimal risk.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
- Energy: 21.08%
- Consumer staples: 19.06%
- Healthcare: 15.68%
- Industrials: 12.45%
- Financials: 8.36%
The fund invests in some of the top dividend companies, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 index and offers ultimate portfolio diversification. The fund invests in non-U.S. companies that have a record of paying dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. It focuses on financially strong companies that have low volatility.
- Consumer staples: 15.30%
- Financials: 15.10%
- Industrials: 13.44%
- Communication services: 12.54%
- Healthcare: 11.57%
Its top holdings include ENEL, Wesfarmers Ltd, British American Tobacco and Unilever PLC.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF
- Information technology: 29.15%
- Financials: 14.85%
- Healthcare: 11.07%
- Consumer discretionary: 10.27%
- Industrials: 9%
SCHX is top-heavy with the top 10 stocks comprising 34% of the portfolio. It has a yield of 1.16% and has significant capital growth potential. The NAV of the fund is up 10% in 12 months and is trading for $24.64 today.
It has a low expense ratio of 0.03% and has shown strong performance in the past few years. The top holdings in the fund include NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). SCHX is tech-heavy and gives access to some of the best tech giants in the industry.
Schwab High-Yield Bond ETF
SCYB has an expense ratio of 0.03% and has generated an annualized 1-year return of 10.06%. It was launched in 2023 and is a fairy new fund which has over 1,800 holdings. A large part of the fund is invested in BB-rated bonds, followed by B-rated bonds.
If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.