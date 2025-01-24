Investors Can Grab Incredible Passive Income From 5 Stocks Trading at $5 or Less biggunsband / Shutterstock.com

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is hard to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

Low-price stock skeptics should note that many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, once traded in the single digits. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for smaller-cap companies that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Five companies that hit our screens also pay huge dividends, making the total return potential even more intriguing.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

cdwheatley / E+ via Getty Images

Trading below $3, with a sweet 7.84% dividend, growth, and income, investors can load the boat on this stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is a real estate investment trust focused on luxury hotels and resorts. Its business objectives are to generate attractive returns on its invested capital and long-term growth in cash flow to maximize total returns to its stockholders.

The company operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

It owns interests in 16 hotel properties in seven states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, with 4,192 total rooms, or 3,957 net rooms.

The hotel properties in its portfolio are predominantly located in urban and resort locations in the United States. It also directly owns 14 hotel properties and the remaining two through an investment in a majority-owned consolidated joint venture entity. All of the hotel properties in its portfolio are asset-managed by Ashford.

The company’s hotel properties include:

Capital Hilton

The Clancy

The Notary Hotel

Medical Properties Trust

fokusgood / Getty Images

This company has lowered the dividend and sold off properties to improve and strengthen its balance sheet. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) paying a strong 7.82% dividend.

The company conducts all its operations through its subsidiary, MPT Operating Partnership L.P. (the Operating Partnership).

It acquires and develops healthcare facilities and leases them to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases.

It also makes mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. The company selectively loans some operators through its taxable REIT subsidiaries.

Medical Properties Trust has healthcare investments in the United States, Europe, and South America. It also owns hospital real estate with over 415 facilities in nine countries and three continents. The company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows hospital operators to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other operations investments.

Nordic American Tankers

Dikuch / iStock via Getty Images

With a massive 14.60% dividend and trading below $3, Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: NAT) is another stock investors can take a prominent position. It is an international tanker company focusing solely on owning, operating, and chartering Suezmax tankers.

The company has a fleet of approximately 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers, each with a carrying capacity of one million barrels of oil.

The company’s tankers operating in the spot market are chartered for a single voyage. The vessels in the Company’s fleet are homogenous and interchangeable, as they have the same freight capacity and can transport the same type of cargo.

Its vessels include:

Nordic Pollux

Nordic Apollo

Nordic Luna

Nordic Castor

Nordic Freedom

Nordic Sprinter

Nordic Skier

Nordic Vega

Nordic Light

Nordic Cross

Nordic Breeze

Nordic Zenith

Nordic Star

Nordic Space

Nordic Aquarius

Nordic Cygnus

Nordic Tellus

Nordic Hunter

Nordic Harrier

Orion Office REIT

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Trading under $4 with a massive 10.18% dividend, this company could double in price from its current trading levels. Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) is an internally managed REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings located in suburban markets across the United States and leased primarily to a single tenant.

Its portfolio comprises:

Traditional office buildings

Governmental offices

Medical offices

Offices/laboratories

Offices/Research

Office/flex properties

The company owns and operates 75 office properties with an aggregate of 8.7 million leasable square feet in 29 states. It leases its corporate office space, including its corporate headquarters, which is located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Its tenants operate in various industries:

Healthcare equipment and services

Government and public services

Financial institutions

Insurance

Capital goods

Software and services

Consumer durables and apparel

Telecommunication services

Materials

Energy

Prospect Capital

SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock via Getty Images

This top business development company and the gigantic 12.47% dividend make it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) specializes in the middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending, and bridge transactions.

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses.

Prospect Capital focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios. It invests in debt financing for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, and real estate financings/investments.

The company invests in the following sectors and business silos:

Aerospace and defense

Chemicals

Conglomerate and consumer services

Ecological

Electronics

Financial services

Machinery and Manufacturing

Media

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Software

Specialty Minerals

Textiles and leather

Transportation

Oil gas and coal production

In addition to favoring materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors.

