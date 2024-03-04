Want $4000 In Passive Income? Invest $1250 Into These 24 Dividend Stocks Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay massive dividends, and we found 24 companies that combined can generate over $4000 a year in passive income if you invest just $1250 in each stock.

Stock #1: CVR Energy, Inc.

An Energy sector player with a prominent role in energy is CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI). The company operates in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing. CVR Energy takes crude oil and turns it into refined petroleum products that are necessary for transportation and industrial use, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. Its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP, takes nitrogen and makes it into valuable products in a different market. The nitrogen it manufactures is necessary for the production of nitrogen fertilizers that are used to increase crop yields in agriculture. CVR Energy is spread across the energy value chain and it is diversified, with exposure to the key energy markets; as well as, in agriculture. This is important, because while exposure to agriculture is an important aspect to have; being in petroleum refining might be a bit of a problem.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 80 shares that would produce $167.2 in income yearly.

Stock #2: CVR Partners, LP

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a major player in the agricultural sector, operating primarily in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Through the strategic placement of its facilities in the industry, CVR Partners has been able to operate production facilities that create nitrogen fertilizers such as ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate, which support enhancing crop yields in agriculture. The ability of farmers to leverage these key nitrogen-based fertilizers provided by CVR Partners is critical for global food production, and the company has the chance to address the growing desire for agricultural inputs. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality products while demonstrating an ability to promote sustainable practices, as the well-being of local and global environments is also a growing concern. Like other companies that operate in the agricultural sector, CVR Partners is subject to challenges such as fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory dynamics, which can have an impact on the company’s operational performance and financial results.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 18 shares that would produce $425.34 in income yearly.

Stock #3: Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is a global shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry bulk such as wheat, coal, grain, and fertilizer. The company is based out of Athens Greece, and also has offices and a representative in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong Brazilian. Diana Shipping owns and operates a jewel of dry bulk carriers, including Capesize, Post-Panamax, and Kamsarmax which are chartered to the major brand name commodity traders, mining companies, utilities, and other cargo shippers throughout the world. Diana Shipping provides efficient and reliable vessels to fill the transportation needs of the various ports all over the world, thus tax in arming global trade into an engine for further development of this volume that was reached with minor funds contributed time Consciousness herein monopolizes China’s hand-held definition at the threshold of what one can do in shipping market scope.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 411 shares that would produce $121.656 in income yearly.

Stock #4: Berry Corporation

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) operates in the energy industry. Its main focus lies in the exploration, production, and development of traditional oil reserves within the United States. With most of its operations in California’s San Joaquin Basin, Berry Corporation produces crude oil using its strategic drilling. Seeking to optimize recovery from the threat of low oil prices, the company devotes itself to maximizing production efficiency and using advanced technology. Environmental conservation is taken into account, and standards for safety are observed seriously. Berry Corporation has a strong onshore oil assets portfolio, making it an important entity in the country’s domestic oil market. In doing so it works for the security and prosperity of our domestic society, as well as contributing positively towards economic development. Nonetheless, as with any company in the energy sector, Berry Corporation is influenced by factors such as market volatility, regulatory change, or world events-with their attendant operational performance and financial outcomes.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 177 shares which would produce $349 in income yearly.

Stock #5: Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the operation of healthcare facilities. Based in Birmingham Alabama, the company invests in a diversified portfolio of hospitals, clinics, medical office buildings, and other healthcare properties located in the United States or Europe. Medical Properties Trust purchases or develops these properties for sale-leaseback or other strategic investments. It enters into long-term leases with healthcare providers. According to the company, investing in infrastructure for healthcare delivery is Medical Properties Trust’s role. It is an area in which we have everything to do and need our contribution a great deal.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 297 shares which would produce $234.63 in income yearly.

Stock #6: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is a closed-end investment company that operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. It may make investments, from time to time, in other corporate debt. In addition, it may make investments in other securities and instruments, including money market funds and other investment companies. The company invests in sectors, such as healthcare equipment and supplies, financial services, technology services, industrial conglomerates, food and staples retailing, healthcare technology, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, paper and forest products, household durables, energy equipment and services, chemicals, personal products, aerospace and defense, electrical equipment and healthcare providers and services, among others.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 177 shares which would produce $349 in income yearly.

Stock #7: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is an equity real estate investment trust, Invesco invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company’s portfolio consists of a diversified mix of agency residential mortgage-backed securities— more than 50% of the portfolio — non-agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to deliver attractive returns to shareholders through active and disciplined portfolio management, which focuses on credit quality and risk management, and through the use of moderate financial leverage. The company has a seasoned and deeply experienced team of mortgage market professionals and benefits from a well-performing, robust risk management framework.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 124 shares that would produce $230.64 in income yearly.

Stock #8: Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC) was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Oxford Lane Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that seeks to obtain a high level of current income. It seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in securitization vehicles, which in turn, invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated by any rating agency.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 246 shares which would produce $227.72 in income yearly.

Stock #9: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a closed-end fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of income-generating credit instruments, primarily consisting of high-yield corporate bonds and loans. Its investment objective is to provide its shareholders with a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management, a leading global investment manager with a long history of success in managing fixed-income portfolios. The fund’s investment team has significant expertise and experience in identifying undervalued credit opportunities through the application of a rigorous credit analysis process to drive risk-adjusted returns attractive for shareholders.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 184 shares which would produce $219.36 in income yearly.

Stock #10: Global Net Lease, Inc.

Real estate investment trusts can be great investment opportunities for income-seeking investors. A net lease REIT, such as Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL), is an ideal option for investors who want a reliable dividend and the potential for capital appreciation. Global Net Lease is a net lease REIT with a focus on a diversified portfolio of net lease properties in the United States and Europe. The REIT owns properties across the commercial, industrial, and retail markets, leased to a range of tenants including Blue Chip/Junk Bond tenants, Investment Grade tenants, and government entities. By investing in buildings with long-term leases in place, global Net Lease can provide shareholders with a predictable income stream. At the same time, the REIT has continued to acquire properties with tenants that have appropriate credit ratings or equivalent credit support that offers investors the potential for capital appreciation of their assets. Global Net Lease’s management team has used its experienced management team to build a portfolio that has delivered consistent results for investors.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 174 shares that would produce $218.70 in income yearly.

Stock #11: Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is a specialty finance company focused on providing tailored lending solutions for middle-market businesses and real estate investors. The firm offers a variety of financing strategies such as senior secured loans, mezzanine capital, and structured equity investments. Orchid Island Capital primarily targets growth-oriented small- and mid-sized businesses in a wide range of industries across America. Orchid Island Capital’s experienced team delivers attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors thanks to its canny investing and valuation of assets. With flexible financing solutions and tailored capital structures, the company aids borrowers in achieving strategic aims, supports their operations, and drives growth.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 145 shares which would produce $219.38 in income yearly.

Stock #12: AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is a leading commercial real estate finance company that provides specialty finance solutions to the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured finance facilities, including asset-backed loans and senior secured loans of which the underlying collateral consists of cannabis-related enterprises. The organization’s comprehensive credit facilities, assets, and sophisticated financing solutions can be leveraged to serve the full spectrum of cannabis companies including regulated cultivation and production, regulated and non-regulated distribution, seed-to-sale operations, real estate, inventory, accounts receivable, and other elements of the cannabis ecosystem.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 109 shares that would produce $219.05 in income yearly.

Stock #13: TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is a finance company specializing in originations, acquisitions, and financings primarily for commercial real estate. The firm invests in a diverse selection of assets across all property types, including commercial, office, industrial, retail, and multi-family real estate. The portfolio is comprised of senior commercial real estate loans, preferred equity, and real estate securities, and includes multifamily assets in very select markets. The company targets gateway metropolitan areas where it believes strong underlying property and economic fundamentals will lead to growing property values. The firm’s disciplined underwriting process and experienced management team allow it to pursue investments with a strong risk-return profile that it believes will deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns over a cycle.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 167 shares which would produce $183.56 in income yearly.

Stock #14: Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) operates as a business development company that provides debt and equity financing solutions to lower-middle market businesses in the United States. Its investment objective is to invest in a diversified portfolio of lower-middle-market companies in the United States in connection with buyouts, acquisitions, or recapitalizations. The company seeks to invest in automotive parts, electric utility, food service, commercial services, medical testing machines, electrical equipment, chemicals, computer peripherals, military vehicle parts, crop protection products, floor decking, specialty chemicals, automotive painting systems, and office stationery products.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 91 shares that would produce $168.43 in income yearly.

Stock #15: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a business development company that offers financing to middle-market companies. The company provides secured loans like first lien, second lien, or an unsecured loan to companies that have annual revenues between $20 million and $500 million. The elevator operator supplements those borrowings with equity and other equity-related investments. BDCs pass through their income and capital gains to their shareholders for them to get out of having to pay corporate income tax.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 117 shares that would produce $167.30 in income yearly.

Stock #16: Fidus Investment Corporation

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies in a variety of industries. Fidus has the flexibility to provide the most junior level of financing throughout an investment as well as the ability to hold equity positions. Fidus looks to partner with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors to provide the necessary capital to support incremental growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and management buyouts. Fidus’ investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity-related investments.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 64 shares that would produce $149.90 in income yearly.

Stock #17: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities and bonds backed by mortgage pools. AGNC Investment Corp. uses leverage to increase returns, borrowing money to invest in RMBS. As a REIT, AGNC Investment Corp. must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 131 shares that would produce $149.94 in income yearly.

Stock #18: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is structured as a real estate investment trust that concentrates on a select area of the investor universe: commercial real estate loans and investments. Ares Commercial is in the business of financing and investing in various types of commercial properties. This starts with its Principal Debt segment, in which it makes targeted investments. These include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, and preferred equity among other areas of senior debt related to commercial real estate. It also acquires ground lease investments and limited preferred equity investments as part of this segment, opening the door to smaller deals that are an important piece of the company’s overall diversification play.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 166 shares which would produce $177.22 in income yearly.

Stock #19: Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) operates as a real estate investment trust. The company primarily focuses on commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities. The company invests in a diverse range of mortgage-related assets to generate attractive income and capital appreciation for its investors. Through a blend of risk management and investment expertise, Ellington Financial maneuvers through the complexities of the mortgage market. This approach creates value and yields stability for its investors. Ultimately, the company and others in the REIT-mortgage trust industry play a vital role in the real estate finance space by enabling investment diversification.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 111 shares that would produce $165.38 in income yearly.

Stock #20: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) operates as a real estate investment trust focusing primarily on directly originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, and to a lesser extent other commercial real estate-related debt investments such as other commercial real estate loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It aims to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns and stable cash distributions for its investors by way of leveraging their access to the managers’ extensive network of borrowers, brokers, advisors, and co-lenders. Essentially, Granite Point Mortgage Trust acts as a kind of middleman, by using leverage so that it can borrow more funds to invest in RMBS, thus bringing in higher profits than it would see otherwise and passing them on to shareholders.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 264 shares which would produce $176.46 in income yearly.

Stock #21: Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities Two Harbors is conservative in its approach to investing, giving particular attention to credit quality. This strategy focuses on investing in high-quality RMBS. This strategy is designed to produce strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. Two Harbors has strong liquidity, with access to a variety of funding sources. This allows it to fulfill its obligations as they come due, while also offering the flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 99 shares that would produce $179.30 in income yearly.

Stock #22: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is a real estate investment trust that provides financing solutions to real estate borrowers. The company originates and acquires senior secured floating-rate loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity, which are typically used to fund the acquisition of properties and/or for development. Its investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior secured loans, other loans, and subordinate commercial real estate debt investments primarily in the $200,000 to $30 million range, which may be upsized from time to time.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 129 shares which would produce $176.94 in income yearly.

Stock #23: CION Investment Corporation

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) is a REIT that primarily invests in commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related assets. The company’s portfolio contains a diversified mix of floating- and fixed-rate loans accrued by a variety of property types, located across the United States. It has a sponsorship of the global investment firm The Carlyle Group. Carlyle holds a long history in the world of real estate investing and as a result, CION receives access to proprietary deal flow and underwriting capabilities, which gives the lender a distinct advantage over others in a highly competitive commercial real estate lending market.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 116 shares that would produce $176.56 in income yearly.

Stock #24: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) is a business development company that provides debt and equity financing to venture capital-backed companies in technology, life sciences, and other high-growth sectors across the United States. The company invests primarily in venture growth stage companies and their venture capital investors.

$1,250 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 116 shares that would produce $175.70 in income yearly.

About the author: Amit Nar is a stock market aficionado and would love to hear from you on X @alphaintelligence or at The Market Institution discord.

