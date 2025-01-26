Top Banks Blew Out Earnings: Buy the 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks Now

The top central U.S. banks reported massive fourth-quarter 2024 earnings to help open the new earnings-reporting season. They all had better-than-expected results across the board, and most posted very upbeat 2025 guidance. The positive performance was driven by robust net interest income, substantial fee revenue across many silos, and disciplined expense management.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
-
Solid earnings from the top U.S. financial stocks bode well for the economy going forward.
-
After back-to-back 20% gains for the S&P 500 in 2023 and 2024, a pullback may be in order this year.
-
With interest rates locked in for now, dividend-paying stocks make sense for investors in 2025.
-
The fourth-quarter earnings season was an excellent start for the financial sector in 2025. The leading mega-cap money center banks and top money management firms posted stellar results for the quarter. The positive results could bode well for others in a sector that has struggled until last year when the financial sector performed exceptionally well.
2024 was considered a “banner year” with strong returns for investors. The financials significantly outperformed the broader market, with the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index delivering a solid gain compared to the overall S&P 500. This was primarily driven by optimism around an improving economy and lower borrowing costs, despite initial concerns about the collapse of some smaller banks in 2023.
Four top companies hit our 24/7 Wall Street financial services database screens. All offer oversized dividends and make sense for growth and income investors looking to add top-performing financial companies. All are also Buy-rated at the top firms we cover on Wall Street.
Why do we cover dividend-paying financial stocks?
Dividend financial stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.
Comerica
Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a substantial 4.30% dividend. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.
The company operates through:
- Commercial banking
- Retail banking
- Wealth management
- Finance segments
The Commercial Bank segment offers:
- Commercial loans and lines of credit
- Deposits
- Cash management
- Capital market products
- International trade finance
- Letters of credit
- Foreign exchange management services
- Loan syndication services
- Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities
The Retail Bank segment provides:
- Personal financial services, such as consumer lending
- Consumer deposit gathering
- Mortgage loan origination and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit
Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.
The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:
- Fiduciary
- Private banking
- Retirement
- Investment management and advisory
- Investment banking and brokerage services
- Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products
The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.
Comerica operates in:
- Texas
- California
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Florida
- Canada
- Mexico
Regions Financial
This bank continues expanding its footprint in the South and Southeast United States and pays a stellar 4.06% dividend. Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers.
It operates through three segments:
- Corporate Bank
- Consumer Bank
- Wealth Management
The Corporate Bank segment offers:
- Commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial
- Commercial real estate and investor real estate lending
- Equipment lease financing
- Deposit product securities underwriting and placement
- Loan syndication and placement
- Foreign exchange
- Derivatives
- Merger and acquisition and other advisory services
It serves corporate, middle-market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.
The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans and deposits.
The Wealth Management segment offers credit-related products, retirement and savings solutions, trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities.
It also provides investment and insurance products, low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services, and other specialty financing services.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
With a strong 5.09% dividend and a leading financial presence across Canada and the United States, Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is an excellent pick for growth and income investors. Its subsidiaries provide various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally.
It operates through four segments:
- Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking
- U.S. Retail
- Wealth Management and Insurance
- Wholesale Banking
The company offers personal deposits, such as:
- Checking, savings, and investment products
- Financing, investment, cash management, international trade
- Day-to-day banking services to businesses
- Financing options to customers at the point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases
It also provides:
- Credit cards and payments
- Real estate-secured lending
- Auto Finance
- Consumer lending services
- Point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses
- Wealth and asset management products and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses
- Property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products
The Toronto-Dominion Bank also provides capital markets and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distributing new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions.
U.S. Bancorp
This super-regional financial pays a solid and dependable 4.06% dividend. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a financial services holding company that provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States.
It operates through four segments:
- Wealth, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking
- Consumer and Business Banking
- Payment Services
- Treasury and Corporate Support
The company offers:
- Depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time certificate contracts
- Lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services
- Lease financing
- Import/export trade
- Asset-backed lending
- Agricultural Finance
It also provides ancillary services to corporate and governmental entity customers, comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lockbox collection services.
In addition, U.S. Bancorp offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations.
It also provides investment and insurance products to its customers, principally within its domestic markets, and fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing cards and corporate trust services.
