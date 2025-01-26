Top Banks Blew Out Earnings: Buy the 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks Now Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

The top central U.S. banks reported massive fourth-quarter 2024 earnings to help open the new earnings-reporting season. They all had better-than-expected results across the board, and most posted very upbeat 2025 guidance. The positive performance was driven by robust net interest income, substantial fee revenue across many silos, and disciplined expense management.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Solid earnings from the top U.S. financial stocks bode well for the economy going forward.

After back-to-back 20% gains for the S&P 500 in 2023 and 2024, a pullback may be in order this year.

With interest rates locked in for now, dividend-paying stocks make sense for investors in 2025.

Have you carved out an allocation for financials for this year? Why not meet with a financial advisor in your town for a full portfolio review? Click here right now to get started. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

The fourth-quarter earnings season was an excellent start for the financial sector in 2025. The leading mega-cap money center banks and top money management firms posted stellar results for the quarter. The positive results could bode well for others in a sector that has struggled until last year when the financial sector performed exceptionally well.

2024 was considered a “banner year” with strong returns for investors. The financials significantly outperformed the broader market, with the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index delivering a solid gain compared to the overall S&P 500. This was primarily driven by optimism around an improving economy and lower borrowing costs, despite initial concerns about the collapse of some smaller banks in 2023.

Four top companies hit our 24/7 Wall Street financial services database screens. All offer oversized dividends and make sense for growth and income investors looking to add top-performing financial companies. All are also Buy-rated at the top firms we cover on Wall Street.

Why do we cover dividend-paying financial stocks?

relif / Getty Images

Dividend financial stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Comerica

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a substantial 4.30% dividend. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through:

Commercial banking

Retail banking

Wealth management

Finance segments

The Commercial Bank segment offers:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services, such as consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comerica operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

Regions Financial

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This bank continues expanding its footprint in the South and Southeast United States and pays a stellar 4.06% dividend. Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers.

It operates through three segments:

Corporate Bank

Consumer Bank

Wealth Management

The Corporate Bank segment offers:

Commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial

Commercial real estate and investor real estate lending

Equipment lease financing

Deposit product securities underwriting and placement

Loan syndication and placement

Foreign exchange

Derivatives

Merger and acquisition and other advisory services

It serves corporate, middle-market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans and deposits.

The Wealth Management segment offers credit-related products, retirement and savings solutions, trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities.

It also provides investment and insurance products, low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services, and other specialty financing services.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With a strong 5.09% dividend and a leading financial presence across Canada and the United States, Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is an excellent pick for growth and income investors. Its subsidiaries provide various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

It operates through four segments:

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking

U.S. Retail

Wealth Management and Insurance

Wholesale Banking

The company offers personal deposits, such as:

Checking, savings, and investment products

Financing, investment, cash management, international trade

Day-to-day banking services to businesses

Financing options to customers at the point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases

It also provides:

Credit cards and payments

Real estate-secured lending

Auto Finance

Consumer lending services

Point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses

Wealth and asset management products and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses

Property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products

The Toronto-Dominion Bank also provides capital markets and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distributing new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions.

U.S. Bancorp

emyu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This super-regional financial pays a solid and dependable 4.06% dividend. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a financial services holding company that provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States.

It operates through four segments:

Wealth, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking

Consumer and Business Banking

Payment Services

Treasury and Corporate Support

The company offers:

Depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time certificate contracts

Lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services

Lease financing

Import/export trade

Asset-backed lending

Agricultural Finance

It also provides ancillary services to corporate and governmental entity customers, comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lockbox collection services.

In addition, U.S. Bancorp offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations.

It also provides investment and insurance products to its customers, principally within its domestic markets, and fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing cards and corporate trust services.

Four High-Yield Stocks With 7% and Higher Dividends Are 2025 Home Runs

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today has pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.