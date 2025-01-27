QQQ Crash: Live Updates on Amazon (AMZN), Meta, Apple (AAPL) Following Today’s Selloff zignal_88 / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates

In late Monday morning trading, tech stocks are getting crushed, with the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) down 3.1%.

Investors are second-guessing valuations of U.S.-listed tech stocks after the most recent AI model released by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek. The company’s AI model is cheaper than OpenAI and other U.S.-based models, spotlighting the billions being spent by Magnificent Seven.

The Magnificent Seven are all down in mid-morning trading except for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), up 2.9%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), up 2.1%.

As for the indexes, the four major indexes are off in today’s trading, with the Nasdaq Composite down more than 3%. The correction extends beyond the Mag 7.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 107.91 (-.13%)

S&P 500: Down 114.24 (-1.87%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 644.89 (-3.25%)

Russell 2000: Down 18.05 (-.76%)

Nvidia Is Bleeding in a Big Way

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the biggest loser of the Mag 7, down over 17%. The world’s most prominent AI company, along with other chip stocks, are getting hammered on fears that spending on AI chips designed by Nvidia and others will slow.

“The DeepSeek news is clearly likely to put pressure on semiconductor stocks today and perhaps in coming days, till there is more clarity on its potential impact on AI chip demand,” Barron’s reported Jefferies equity sales specialist William Beavington’s comments on the situation.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are the other two Magnificent Seven stocks losing big in Monday trading, down 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and are either down slightly or up early in today’s trading.

Not Every Stock Is Getting Hit

Thapana_Studio / Shutterstock.com

Three stocks making big moves higher in Monday morning trading include Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC), and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS), up 10.1%, 7.3%, and 9.1%, respectively.

Asana stock continues to benefit from strong Q3 2025 results reported in early December that included a 2-cent adjusted profit, six cents higher than a year earlier. It also expects to grow revenues from its AI Studio product launch.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, the Chinese cloud infrastructure company, continues to gain analyst attention. In December, UBS analyst Wendy Zhan upgraded its stock to Buy from Neutral, with a 200% increase in the firm’s target price, to $12.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals recently got an increased target price from Oppenheimer because of its sales figures for XDEMVY, the biotech’s drug for treating ocular rosacea.