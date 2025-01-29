Wall Street Loves 4 Sizzling Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge 2025 Potential maogg / E+ via Getty Images

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many others are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is tough to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

This year, we have seen huge gains from stocks that started under $10, like Soundhound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN).

Owning lower-priced stocks may not be right for everybody.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks to make good money and get a higher share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half. For low-price stock skeptics, many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, once traded in the single digits.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. low-price research database, looking for smaller-cap companies that could offer patient investors enormous returns for 2025 and beyond. Four companies that hit our screens are also catching Buy ratings from top Wall Street firms.

For investors with a smaller capital base, low-price stocks are an incredible way to produce significant returns. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential for total return to our readers, as it is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. So, if the low-price companies also pay dividends, that is a huge bonus.

Aegon

designer491 / Getty Images

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) pays a solid 5.98% dividend and has over $11 billion in revenues, making it a solid deal for aggressive accounts. It provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

The company offers:

Life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance

Annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions

Residential mortgage and digital banking services

Retail and institutional investment management solutions

Retirement savings vehicles and strategies

It offers its products under the Aegon and Transamerica brands. Aegon was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

UBS has a Buy rating with a U.S.$7.09 price target.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

ranplett / iStock via Getty Images

If you are a golfer, this is a familiar name with huge upside potential for 2025. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally.

The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, event spaces, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and the World Golf Tour digital golf game. This will likely be part of the business spun off in 2025.

The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, packaged sets, putters, pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, and golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands.

The Active Lifestyle segment offers:

Golf apparel and footwear

Golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand

Golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand

Footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand

This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks, travel, duffel, golf bags, storage gear accessories, outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand.

In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, including jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, tops, footwear, and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories, under the Jack Wolfskin brand.

The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, mail-order stores, and directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites.

Roth MKM has a Buy rating and a huge $16 target price.

Vale

TomasSereda / Getty Images

With a massive 11.23% dividend, this stock was crushed in 2024 and could be a substantial bounce-back candidate. Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, is a Brazil-based metal and mining company primarily producing iron ore and nickel.

The company also produces:

Iron ore pellets

Copper

Platinum group metals (PGMs)

Gold

Silver

Cobalt

Vale is engaged in greenfield mineral exploration in five countries and operates logistics systems in Brazil and other regions worldwide, including railroads, maritime terminals, and ports, which are integrated with mining operations. In addition, Vale has distribution centers to support the delivery of iron ore worldwide.

Vale has numerous subsidiaries, including:

Vale Logistica Uruguay

Vale Holdings

Vale Overseas

The company’s operations abroad cover approximately 30 countries.

Barclays has an Overweight rating to go with a $16 price objective.

Wolfspeed

MF3d / Getty Images

This stock was crushed in 2024 and offers the best turnaround potential for 2025. Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) operates as a bandgap semiconductor company that focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in:

Europe

Hong Kong

China

Asia-Pacific

United States

Internationally

It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers, to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules, for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and others.

In addition, Wolfspeed offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron-mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications.

Canaccord Genuity has a Buy rating with a massive $18 price target.

