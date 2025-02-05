Institutions Just Bet $2.6 Million on Amazon Upside jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors should keep an eye on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Just recently, an institution picked up $1.33 million worth of the AMZN March 21, 2025 calls. Another picked up $1.31 million worth of those same call options.

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points About This Article

An institution picked up $1.33 million worth of the AMZN March 21, 2025 calls. Another picked up $1.31 million worth of those same call options.

Long-term, there’s a lot to like about Amazon. For one, e-commerce continues to grow with Amazon now holding 40% market share.

We also have to consider that AI cloud computing could be a $2 trillion market by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. All of which would be beneficial for Amazon.

If you’re looking for more stock ideas, don’t forget to grab a copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report that’s free. It details the war between NVIDIA and one stock that rose 114% in 2024. The report is loaded with research on top AI stocks and is available complimentary for a limited time.

All ahead of the company’s earnings release on February 6.

While we’d recommend going long Amazon here, earnings are always a tricky bet. Plus, the underlying AMZN stock has become overbought at $240 with over-extensions on relative strength (RSI), MACD and Williams’ %R. So, we’d suggest sitting on the sidelines with Amazon until it sees a healthy pullback.

Amazon Crushed Third Quarter Numbers

While we wait for its latest earnings report, let’s take a quick look at the third quarter.

Amazon’s EPS OF $1.43 beat by 29 cents. Revenue of $158.88 billion, up 11% year over year, beat by $1.6 billion. AWS segment sales jumped 19% year over year to $27.5 billion. Operating cash flow increased 57% to $112.7 billion from $71.7 billion year over year. And its free cash flow of $47.7 billion soared from $21.4 billion a year earlier.

Moving forward, the company’s net sales are expected to come in between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion, as compared to estimates of $188.26 billion. Operating income is expected to come in between $16 billion and $20 billion, as compared to estimates for $13.2 billion.

Analysts expect Amazon to have earned $1.48 a share in the fourth quarter, which would be about 48% year-over-year growth. Revenue is expected to land at $187.3 billion, which would be 10% year over year.

But Wait, There’s More…

Long-term, there’s a lot to like about Amazon.

For one, e-commerce continues to grow with Amazon now holding 40% market share. That’s massive when you compare it to Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) 7%. Two, Statista says that the U.S. e-commerce market could be worth about $1.9 trillion in the coming years.

Three, ad revenue is also on the run. In its third quarter, the company’s ad revenue jumped 19% to $14.3 billion. It’s even grabbing a bigger piece of the U.S. digital ad market. eMarketer, for example, says ad sales could reach $95 billion.

We also have to consider that AI cloud computing has big potential. Amazon holds a 31% market share. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google has 12%. Plus, companies are spending more on the AI cloud, with Goldman Sachs estimating that global computing sales will reach $2 trillion by 2030.

Again, there’s plenty to like about Amazon in the long term.

Short-term, we would wait for the AMZN stock to pull back from overbought conditions.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: are you ahead, or behind on your retirement goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With SmartAsset’s free tool, you can connect with vetted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!