Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Wolfe Research, BMO, and Goldman Sachs are raising price targets, citing explosive AI growth, retail strength, and tech innovation. Key Points Cantor Fitzgerald just raised its price target on Nvidia by $60 to $300 a share, with an overweight rating.

AMD announced a long-term deal to become a key supplier to OpenAI’s AI infrastructure program.

Cantor Fitzgerald Just Raised its Price Target on NVDA by $60

Cantor Fitzgerald just raised its price target on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by $60 to $300 a share, with an overweight rating. The firm believes that artificial intelligence is still in the early innings and could be a substantial driver of Nvidia’s growth moving forward.

“Cantor Fitzgerald emphasized that the AI market is “not a bubble,” describing it as the “early innings of a multi-trillion AI Infrastructure build-out” with hyperscalers alone providing visibility into hundreds of billions in demand over the next few years,” as noted by Investing.com.

Since bottoming out at around $165 in September, NVDA is now up to $193.64. From here, we’d like to see an initial test of $200 a share.

Piper Sandler just raised its price target to $240 on Advanced Micro Devices

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced a long-term deal to become a key supplier to OpenAI’s AI infrastructure program. AMD added that the new partnership will allow it to generate billions of dollars in annual revenue. It will also allow it to generate over $100 billion in total revenue from chips over the next few years.

Analysts at Piper Sandler just raised their price target on AMD to $240 with an overweight rating. “In exchange, OpenAI will receive 160M warrants for AMD stock as specific milestones are achieved over the next five years,” added Piper Sandler. As a result, shares of AMD exploded from about $170 to $239.32 over the last few days

Wolfe Research initiated an outperform rating on Walmart

Analysts at Wolfe Research just initiated an outperform rating on Walmart (NYSE: WMT) with a price target of $129. The firm cited accelerating share gains, adding that management is out-executing its peers. Since bottoming out at around $96 in August, WMT is now up to $102 a share. From here, we’d like to see WMT initially retest $106 a share.

BMO just reiterated an outperform rating on Amazon

For BMO analysts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is still a top pick. As noted by the firm, “3Q25E checks continue to support 2H25E AWS growth acceleration, although ramping competition and capacity constraints likely limit incremental upside,” as quoted by CNBC.

Since finding strong support at around $219, AMZN is just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $223.30, we’d like to see AMZN retest $240 a share.

Plus, according to analysts at Wedbush. AMZN saw robust demand from the enterprise for their artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

“We believe tech stocks will have a very strong 3Q earnings season led by Big Tech as the cloud stalwarts Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon had very robust AI enterprise demand in the quarter based on our field checks,” said the firm, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

“While some investors continue to question the valuations and pace of this tech spending trend, we believe to the contrary the [Wall] Street is still underestimating how big this AI spending trajectory is, and we expect 3Q tech earnings to be another validation moment with a doubling down on aggressive initial cap-ex numbers into 2026.”

Goldman Sachs just reiterated a buy rating on Broadcom

Goldman Sachs just reiterated a buy rating on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), noting that the tech giant is well-positioned heading into earnings season.

Analysts at Bernstein also reiterated an outperform rating on the stock with a $400 price target. The firm cited strong compute demand and confidence in company growth. “Broadcom executives expressed high confidence in achieving growth targets, stating that the $90 billion 2030 target is “easily achievable” from just four current customers, with potential to reach $120 billion from these relationships alone,” added Investing.com.

Analysts at Mizuho reiterated AVGO as a top pick, noting that the tech stock is an industry leader with strong profitability. The firm also has a $400 price target.