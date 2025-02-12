Lucid Stock Plunges Again This Year solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

In addition to falling over 70% since its initial public offering, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is down 10% this year. At least in part, the reason is pessimism about electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2025. In 2024, only 8% of new cars sold in the United States were EVs. This year, the $7,500 tax credit on EV purchases will be discontinued. Federal support for more charging stations across the country has also disappeared. And a lack of charging stations is one objection potential EV buyers have.

If bigger car companies are challenged to make money selling EVs, how can Lucid succeed?

Lucid has recently received support from one of America’s most prominent investors. BlackRock holds just over 12% of Lucid’s total share count. The reason may be a Saudi investment in the EV company. In August, Ayar Third Investment, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, agreed to purchase $750 million of convertible preferred stock via private placement, and it provided for a $750 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility. The fund was already Lucid’s largest investor.

However, sales results and financials show that these investments are risky. Lucid only produced 2,081 vehicles in the third quarter of last year. The company lost $949 million on revenue of $200 million.

The EV market is such that investors are worried about sales of the industry giant Tesla. Ford said it would lose money on EVs again this year. Ford, GM, and Hyundai/Kia are battling to get 10% of the market, without success so far.

If some of the largest car companies in the world are challenged to make money in the U.S. EV market, how can tiny Lucid have a chance?

