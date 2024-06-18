As Fisker Goes Under, Is Lucid Next? hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

Once-promising electric vehicle (EV) start-up Fisker has filed for bankruptcy.

Struggling Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) may be next.

Fisker, the once-promising electric vehicle (EV) start-up, has filed for bankruptcy. Not only was the company out of money, but it could not effectively deliver its cars. It made 10,000 of its flagship Ocean vehicles last year but only delivered 4,900. Fisker recently dropped the price of the Ocean by up to $24,000.

One of Fisker’s problems is that it had a convertible note of about $180 million due. According to The Wall Street Journal, it did not have enough money in the bank to honor the obligations.

As small and weak EV companies get into trouble, the question of which company is next is often raised. It would be nice for investors in these public corporations if they all survived a market where Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and every large car manufacturer have become desperate players. Legacy manufacturers are preparing for an EV future by spending billions of dollars, even while struggling with revenue. Ford and GM are having trouble getting sales figures close to Tesla’s.

Why Lucid May Be Next

Source: Kim Grosz / iStock via Getty Images

The stock market is often right. Shares in another small EV company are down 60% in the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 24%. The pessimism about Lucid Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: LCID ) is reflected in its price. At $2.61, it has become a penny stock. The price is also near its 52-week low.

How bad is Lucid’s situation? Late last year, Yahoo put its loss at $227,000 a vehicle. How can any car company dig itself out of such a deep hole?

Lucid does have one ally in the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund. Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, put $1 billion into the company via a series of convertible preferred stock, which was part of a private placement, the company reported. That money, which will be used for working capital, may not be enough to keep Lucid in business for more than a year.

In the most recent quarter, Lucid had revenue of $173 million, up from $149 million in the same quarter the year before. However, it posted a huge loss of $685 million, compared to a loss of $780 million the year before. Even if revenue increases by three times, Lucid will continue to lose money because of its high cost of revenue.

See the Top 10 EV Brands Right Now

∴

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.