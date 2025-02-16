Goldman Sachs Has 4 Strong Buy Dividend Energy Stocks With Up to 50% Upside Potential Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue, and it ranks 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients. In addition, it provides advice, investing, and execution for institutions and individuals across public and private markets.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Oil has pulled back from nearly $80 a barrel in January but could be poised to trade higher.

Demand for natural gas and LNG could explode on electricity demand.

Top Goldman Sachs strong buy energy stocks have a 26% to $51% upside potential.

At 24/7 Wall St., we have followed the company’s research for 15 years to uncover its top stock ideas. Recently, some huge targets on recommended dividend energy stocks caught our attention.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

JayLazarin / Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years. We were intrigued recently when examining the company’s equity research for the energy sector when we discovered that four of the firm’s Buy-rated dividend stocks have huge upsides over the firm’s established price targets. All four offer outstanding entry points and have up to 50% upside potential.

Devon Energy

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

This energy company may offer one of the best value propositions in the sector as it utilizes the variable dividend strategy and currently pays a 4.14% dividend. Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is an independent energy company that primarily explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 19,000 wells.

The company also offers midstream energy services through:

Natural gas pipelines

Plants and treatment facilities

Gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, and marketing to natural gas producers

NGLs

Crude oil

Condensate producers

Production is primarily crude oil-focused, while growth opportunities are focused on liquids. The Delaware Basin, SCOOP/STACK, Eagle Ford Shale, Canadian Oil Sands, and the Barnett anchor the company.

Devon also owns equity in the publicly traded midstream MLP EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC).

The Goldman Sachs price target is $51, which represents 46% upside.

Diamondback Energy

grandriver / E+ via Getty Images

This red-hot energy play looks poised to press higher again and offers a rich 4.86% dividend. Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Diamondback Energy focuses on developing:

The Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland Basin

The Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware Basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico

The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 770 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin.

The Goldman Sachs price target is $230, 35% higher than current trading levels.

Permian Resources

grandriver / E+ via Getty Images

Trading at a reasonable 8.5 times earnings and offering a 4% dividend, this is an outstanding total return idea. Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE: PR) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and natural gas properties.

The company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Delaware Basin.

Permian Resources position comprises over 479,500 net leasehold acres and approximately 94,900 net royalty acres across the Permian Basin. Most of its assets are concentrated within the Delaware Basin in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico, and Reeves and Ward Counties, in Texas.

The Goldman Sachs price target objective is $19. That would be a 26% gain for investors.

Viper Energy

Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

With a 5.19% dividend, this mid-cap energy play has huge upside to the Goldman Sachs target price. Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The company primarily focuses on oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, which consists of approximately 75,000 square miles centered around Midland, Texas.

The Viper Energy assets consist of mineral and royalty interests underlying 1,197,638 gross and 34,217 net royalty acres, primarily in the Permian Basin.

Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves totaled 179,249 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). The company’s proven undeveloped reserves include approximately 529 gross horizontal well locations. The company’s proved reserves include approximately 50% oil, 25% natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

With a Goldman Sachs price target of $70, that is a stunning 51% gain from current levels.

Our 4 Favorite February High-Yield Stock Picks All Pay 7% and Higher Dividends

