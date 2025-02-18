Dividend King P&G Just Paid Investors: Here's How Much They Received Scott Olson / Getty Images

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is rewarding its shareholders once again with a quarterly dividend of $1.0065, payable on Tuesday, Feb. 18. That payout is the same as in the previous period.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) just rewarded its shareholders again with a quarterly dividend.

As a Dividend King, this is the epitome of a steady and reliable stock.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

On the back of better-than-expected quarterly results, the ongoing dividend payment underscores the management’s commitment to delivering consistent value to investors.

Why Investors Like Dividends

Khongtham / iStock via Getty Images

Investors favor dividend stocks for two main reasons. The first is that they offer enticing total return potential. Total return is a comprehensive measure of investment performance that includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. It is one of the most effective ways to boost the prospects of overall investing success.

Dividend stocks can also provide investors with a steady, reliable stream of passive income. Passive income is money that is earned with little to no ongoing effort, usually from assets that generate cash flow. This income can come from a variety of sources, including stock dividends. Generating passive income is a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

A Dividend King

ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Procter & Gamble is the epitome of a stable and dependable stock. It has not only paid out but has increased its dividend annually for 68 years. That makes it Dividend King, a member of that exclusive group of stocks that have at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth. Only a few Dividend Kings have a longer streak of annual dividend growth.

Since 2005, Procter & Gamble’s dividend has grown over 300%. The current dividend yield is 2.5%, a little better than the average yield of the consumer discretionary sector. The share price has grown by 193% or so since 2005 as well, offering investors growth along with income.

Procter & Gamble, the Company

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Procter & Gamble provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It has many well-known and highly regarded brands, including Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Gillette, Oral-B, Pepto-Bismol, Tide, Mr. Clean, Pampers, Tampax, and Charmin. It sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, pharmacies, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers.

Its headquarters are in Cincinnati. The company was founded in 1837 by candlemaker William Procter and soap-maker James Gamble. The initial public offering of the current stock was in January of 1978. P&G is similar to or competes with Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD), Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) and others.

Future revenue growth has been a concern for investors and analysts in this time of inflation concerns, economic uncertainty, and pending tariffs. Yet, the company last month posted strong results in the most recent quarter. For about a decade now, the company has been trimming its stable of brands to eliminate those that underperform. Since before the pandemic, the number of employees has been increasing, but so have revenues.

Procter & Gamble, the Stock

MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

P&G’s share price has grown almost 29% in the past five years, underperforming the Dow Jones industrial average in that time. In the past year, the stock is up less than 4%, while the S&P 500 is over 22% higher. Shares hit a multiyear high of $180.43 back in November. That is higher than the current mean price target, which signals about 10% upside potential in the next 12 months. Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating last month, and more than half of the 28 analysts following the stock recommend buying shares.

The stock remains popular with hedge funds, including being a top pick of billionaire Ray Dalio. Institutional investors hold more than 69% of the shares. BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard have notable stakes. About 16 million shares, or less than 1% of the float, are held short. Note that an officer sold more than $14 million worth of shares back in January.

Three Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Offer Passive Income for a Lifetime

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.