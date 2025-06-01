4 High-Yield Safe Dividend Stocks You Can Buy With Confidence in June Teerachai Jampanak / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend and it rises to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

24/7 Wall St Key Points: After a challenging first quarter, many investors are worried about a repeat this quarter.

With consumer confidence dropping, investors’ confidence is also being challenged.

Low-risk, high-yield dividend stocks are a clever play now for those looking to stay invested.

After a very challenging first quarter that saw the legacy S&P 500 dip in and out of bear market territory and flirt with bear market status, many stock investors are starting to rein in the animal spirits that helped drive the index to back-to-back 20% gains in 2023 and 2024. The Magnificent 7 stocks, except for Meta, were hit hard but recovered most of the losses from April. The buy-the-dip trading style, which worked so well for over two years, may be in the penalty box until there is more clarity on the effects of tariffs, as some across Wall Street feel we could retest the lows.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street safe dividend stock research database, looking for high-yield companies that investors can confidently buy in June and place in their portfolios for years to come. They all supply services and products that are needed regardless of the economy. All are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is an American consumer packaged goods holding company that offers a safe investment with stellar, dependable dividends. It operates primarily in the United States as a consumer packaged goods food company.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The food service segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these well-known brands:

Birds Eye,

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Barclays has assigned an Overweight rating to the shares, with a target price of $32.

Dominion Energy

Many of the Wall Street firms we cover remain optimistic about utilities despite the sharp move higher over the last year. Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is an American energy company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. It operates through four segments:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Gas Distribution segment engages in

Regulated natural gas gathering

Transportation

Distribution and sales activities

Distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas

This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina.

The company’s portfolio of assets included approximately:

30.2 gigawatts of electric generating capacity

10,500 miles of electric transmission lines

85,600 miles of electric distribution lines

94,200 miles of gas distribution lines

Dominion serves approximately 7 million customers.

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $54 target.

Unilever

This is a great consumer staples company for more conservative investors to consider. Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe.

It operates through five segments:

Beauty & Wellbeing

Personal Care

Home Care

Foods

Ice Cream

The Beauty & Wellbeing segment sells hair care products, including shampoo, conditioner, and styling products; skin care products, such as face, hand, and body moisturizers; and prestige beauty and health and wellbeing products, which comprise vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

The Personal Care segment offers a range of skin-cleansing products, including soaps and shower gels, deodorants, and oral care products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash.

The Home Care segment offers a range of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, rinse conditioners, and fabric enhancers, as well as home and personal hygiene products.

The food segment offers cooking aids and mini meals, including soups, bouillons, and seasonings, as well as condiments such as mayonnaise and ketchup, and food solutions. The Ice Cream segment offers a range of ice cream products, including both in-home and out-of-home options.

The company provides its products under these well-known brands:

AXE

Ben & Jerry’s

Clear

Cif

Closeup

Comfort,

Cornetto

Dermalogica

Domestos

Dove

Dove Men+Care

Hellmann’s

Horlicks

Knorr

LUX

Lifebuoy

Liquid I.V.

Magnum

Nutrafol

OMO

Pond’s

Paula’s Choice

Pepsodent

Radiant

Rexona

Sunlight

Sunsilk

Surf

TRESemmé

Vaseline

Wall’s

Breyers

Yasso

BofA Securities has a Buy rating to go with a $68 target price.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), commonly referred to as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications company. Its stock still offers tremendous value, trading at 8.75 times estimated 2025 earnings. Verizon provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic (including the District of Columbia) and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Goldman Sachs has assigned a Buy rating to the stock, with a price target of $52.

