Palantir Sell-Off Makes Stock Cheap solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

Most people who are selling Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock, which is down 24% in the past week, have dumped their shares on one of two false premises. The first is that it matters that CEO Alex Karp is selling shares. The other is that the Trump administration will sharply cut the defense budget.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The sell-off in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is due to two false premises.

The company’s fortunes have not substantially changed.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Karp’s stock sale plan is a tool senior management at public companies sometimes use. It allows them to sell shares even if they have non-public information. Karp is using a rule 10b5-1 plan. A brokerage firm runs the plan, and shares are sold at set price limits. At companies where inside information is a regular part of doing business, it may be the only way an executive can sell shares without accusations that the sales are self-serving. It can be used to sell vested shares, restricted stock, and options. It need not have anything to do with Karp’s view of Palantir’s future.

Second, the idea that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can cut the Department of Defense is false. The proposal to make an 8% cut over each of the next five years is nothing more than a suggestion. These cuts may also “realign” the spending of defense dollars. Beyond that, congressional bills and the national budget would set any cuts. And a decision by Congress is a long way off. Any reaction to Hegseth’s statement does not take these hurdles seriously.

Palantir’s Fortunes

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

There is a reason for the sharp rally in Palantir’s stock over the past year. In the most recently reported quarter, revenue rose 36% to $828 billion. Management guided revenue for the full year at $3.741 to $3.757 billion. That was above most analyst forecasts.

If there had been any substantial change in Palantir’s fortunes, the sell-off might make sense. However, that has not happened.

I Was Convinced Palantir Was Just a Meme Stock, but These 2 Insights Changed Everything

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.