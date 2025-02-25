4 High-Yield Dividend Energy Services Giants Could Explode With the 'Drill Baby Drill' Mandate Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

With the changing of the guard in Washington, D.C., one thing is for sure. President Trump has made it clear that the United States will employ our vast natural resources as a building block for more investment and revenue to lower energy prices for struggling consumers who are still fighting the ever-present sticky inflation. With the country needing strong backing for the energy industry, one part of the sector that looks to benefit regardless of spot pricing is the oilfield services industry. These companies drill, dig, frack, and do all ancillary extraction items and processes that get the oil and natural gas out of the ground and to consumers.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Oilfield services stocks are still very reasonable from a price standpoint.

Many of the contracts for the top companies are set regardless of current benchmark oil pricing.

President Trump’s focus on drilling is a huge tailwind for the industry.

Many of the top dividend-paying oilfield services stocks lagged as the sector dramatically underperformed versus the S&P 500 in 2024. The good news for investors is that the sanctions placed on Russia and Iran going forward will likely be a massive boost for the industry. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. oilfield services research database, looking for the top stocks with significant upside potential that pay solid and dependable dividends. Four top companies look like outstanding ideas for 2025. And all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover oilfield services dividend stocks?

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort. This makes it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Atlas Energy Solutions

Run by Texan and industry giant Ben Brigham, this company pays a solid 3.75% dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) is a proppant producer and logistics provider primarily serving the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. It operates 14 proppant production facilities across the Permian Basin, including large-scale in-basin facilities and smaller distributed mining units, with a combined annual production capacity of 29 million tons.

It manages a logistics asset portfolio, including its 42-mile Dune Express conveyor system. In addition to its conveyor infrastructure, it operates a fleet of 120 trucks capable of delivering expanded payloads due to its custom-manufactured trailers and patented drop-depot process.

Atlas Energy Solutions offers dry and damp sand and carries various mesh sizes, including 100 meshes and 40/70 mesh. It sells products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield services companies, primarily under supply agreements and spot sales on the open market.

Hess Midstream

This is the limited partnership midstream arm of one of the country’s top energy companies, which is being purchased by Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) and pays a stellar 7.54% dividend. Hess Midstream L.P. (NYSE: HESM) owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets.

The company operates through three segments:

Gathering

Processing and Storage

Terminating and exporting

The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems and produces water gathering and disposal facilities.

Its gathering system consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low-pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with a capacity of about 450 million cubic feet per day. The crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines.

The Processing and Storage segment comprises:

Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota

50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota

Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern, and rail and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota

The Terminaling and Export segment owns the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars, Johnson’s Corner Header System, and a simple oil pipeline header system.

Noble

This offshore giant pays a rich 5.96% dividend and has enormous upside potential. Noble Corp. PLC (NYSE: NE) is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates fleets in the offshore drilling industry.

The company is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. Its subsidiaries provide contract drilling services with a fleet of 32 offshore drilling units, consisting of 19 floaters and 13 jackups, focused on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling opportunities in established and emerging regions worldwide.

Its mobile offshore drilling units comprise its offshore rig fleet. It operates in a global market for contract drilling services. Its customers consist primarily of large, integrated, independent, and government-owned or controlled oil and gas companies worldwide.

It also has a single segment, contract drilling services, which conducts drilling operations in:

Africa

Far East Asia

The Middle East

The Middle East The North Sea

Oceania

South America

US Gulf of Mexico

USA Compression Partners

While perhaps less known than their peers, this top company pays shareholders a hefty 8.13% dividend. USA Compression Partners, L.P. (NYSE: USAC) provides natural gas compression services.

The company offers compression services to:

Oil companies and independent producers

Processors

Gatherers

Transporters of natural gas and crude oil, as well as operating stations

USA Compression Partners primarily provides natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications, including centralized natural gas gathering systems, processing facilities, and gas lift applications for crude oil wells.

