Why 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Energy MLPs Could Be Biggest Trump Trade Winners

President Trump is promising to unleash American energy.

Benchmark oil pricing is now back to the lower end of the range.

Over the years, some have considered the energy trade an old-school relic. Still, as we found out last winter, the much-hyped electric vehicle revolution has yet to arrive and likely will never dominate the industry. Current spot pricing for black gold has fallen back to the lowest level in almost a year, and it was reported that hedge funds, while still long the benchmarks, are shorting gasoline and distillate futures. This is when OPEC decided to keep its production cuts in place until the end of the year.

One of the best ideas for investors looking to add energy to their portfolios at current pricing is master limited partnerships (MLPs). They pay big and dependable dividends, and many energy MLPs are midstream companies that control the movement or storage of oil and natural gas via contract pricing with the big oil producers.

This may be the best energy play for growth and income investors because the spot benchmark oil pricing of Brent and West Texas Intermediate directly affects the mega-cap exploration and production companies, while the long-term pricing contracts for the MLPs stay in place in most cases regardless of the spot price of oil.

According to International Energy Statistics, U.S. oil production is at the highest levels ever and has produced more crude oil than any nation at any time for the past six years in a row. That could keep a lid on pricing as President Trump follows through with his “drill-baby-drill” energy policies.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street MLP research database, looking for top companies that pay ultra-high-yield distributions to their shareholders. Five top companies hit our screen, and all are set to pay shareholders incredible and dependable distributions.

Enterprise Products Partners

This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships and pays a 6.75% dividend. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

Many Wall Street analysts like the stock because of its distribution coverage ratio, which is well above 1x. This makes the company relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

Energy Transfer

This top MLP is another safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 7.46% distribution. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

After purchasing Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, covering all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

Hess Midstream

This is the limited partnership midstream arm of one of the country’s top energy companies, which is being purchased by Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) and pays a stellar 7.75% dividend. Hess Midstream L.P. (NYSE: HESM) owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets.

The company operates through three segments:

Gathering

Processing and Storage

Terminating and exporting

The gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems and produces water gathering and disposal facilities.

Its gathering system consists of approximately:

1,350 miles of high and low-pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with a capacity of about 450 million cubic feet per day

The crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines

The Processing and Storage segment comprises:

Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota

50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota

Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern, and rail and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota

The Terminaling and Export segment owns the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars, Johnson’s Corner Header System, and a simple oil pipeline header system.

MPLX

This company is one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP energy exchange-traded fund and pays a healthy 8.14% dividend. MPLX L.P. (NYSE: MPLX) is primarily engaged in transporting crude oil and refined products and terminating in the US Midwest and Gulf Coast regions and natural gas gathering and processing in the northeast from its prior acquisition of MarkWest Energy in 2015. Independent U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) formed MPLX.

The company’s assets include:

Network of crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

MPLX also owns:

Crude oil and natural gas gathering systems

Pipelines, natural gas, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins

USA Compression Partners

While perhaps less known than its peers and more involved in natural gas, this top company pays shareholders a hefty 9.19% dividend. USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC) provides natural gas compression services.

The company offers compression services to:

Oil companies and independent producers

Processors

Gatherers

Transporters of natural gas and crude oil, as well as operating stations

USA Compression Partners primarily provides natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications, including centralized natural gas gathering systems, processing facilities, and gas lift applications for crude oil wells.

Grab These Energy Bargains Now

Five top companies offering safe and reliable distributions are significant players in the energy infrastructure arena. Those looking for solid total return potential can do well owning these MLP leaders. It is important to note that MLP distributions may contain a return of principal.

Those looking to avoid the pesky K-1s can always purchase shares in the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE: AMLP), which pays a hefty 7.70% dividend. Investors receive a 1099 instead of a K-1.

