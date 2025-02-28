Buffett Pick Kroger Just Paid Investors: How Much Did They Get? jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is rewarding its shareholders once again with a quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on Saturday, March 1. That is in line with the two prior payouts.

This Warren Buffett favorite has hiked its dividend annually for more than 17 years.

A merger that was years in the making finally fell apart recently. However, the ongoing dividend payment underscores the management’s commitment to delivering consistent value to investors.

Why Investors Like Dividends

Investors favor dividend stocks for two main reasons. The first is that they offer enticing total return potential. Total return is a comprehensive measure of investment performance that includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. It is one of the most effective ways to boost the prospects of overall investing success.

Dividend stocks can also provide investors with a steady, reliable stream of passive income. Passive income is money that is earned with little to no ongoing effort, usually from assets that generate cash flow. This income can come from a variety of sources, including stock dividends. Generating passive income is a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

A Buffett Pick

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is one of Kroger’s largest shareholders. On last look, the stake was about 50 million shares, or nearly 7% of the company, worth nearly $3 billion. Buffett, who is renowned for value investing based on the financial health of a company, first invested in Kroger in 2015. However, Kroger is not one of Berkshire Hathaway’s top 10 holdings. And it did trim the stake somewhat in 2022.

Kroger has hiked its annual dividend payment for 17 consecutive years. The current dividend yield is 2.0%, which is a little less than the sector average but more than the industry average. For Berkshire Hathaway, that currently works out to $46 million in dividends annually.

Kroger, the Company

This U.S. retailer operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses.

Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. Kroger’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys, while its price-impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

The company also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online, and it sells fuel through fuel centers.

Its headquarters are in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company was founded in 1883 by businessman Bernard Kroger, a pioneer in self-service shopping. Among the public companies Kroger competes with or are similar to are:

To compete with its big-box competitors, Kroger agreed in October of 2022 to acquire rival Albertsons, which had merged with Safeway in 2015. However, a federal court recently blocked the merger. More recently, Kroger tapped a PepsiCo executive to be its new chief financial officer. And it restored ties with pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

Kroger, the Stock

The share price is about 127% higher than five years ago, outperforming the S&P 500 in that time. In the past month, the stock is up almost 6%, while the S&P 500 is more than 2% lower. The recent all-time high of $66.26 per share is a bit lower than the $66.59 mean price target. So, for now, the analysts see little upside in the next 12 months. Their consensus recommendation is to hold shares. While Guggenheim and Telsey Advisory recently maintained Buy-equivalent ratings, the consensus recommendation is to hold shares.

Institutional investors hold more than 76% of the shares. Vanguard is a beneficial owner, and Berkshire Hathaway and Blackrock have notable stakes. Almost 43 million shares, or about 6% of the float, are held short. Note that some executives parted with shares in December.

