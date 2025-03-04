3 Bulletproof Dividend Stocks to Buy in March Marko Aliaksandr / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks are the smartest investment you can make in March. The stock market is searching for safe haven assets amid growing global uncertainty, particularly after recent events. Investors are craving stability over risky growth plays.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: The global economy was already on tenterhooks, but President Trump’s trade policies have likely ignited a trade war with all of the U.S.’s trading partners.

Dividend stocks offer a safe haven for investors because they provide reliable income and a cushion against market volatility. They also tend to outperform non-dividend-paying stocks.

Dividend stocks from reliable companies offer steady income through regular payouts, helping offset market volatility. They also provide a cushion. Historically, dividend payers return 9.5% annually with lower volatility than non-payers, according to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. Plus, reinvesting dividends can supercharge long-term gains through compounding.

In today’s shaky market, dividend stocks deliver both income and peace of mind, making them the go-to investment for cautious investors seeking safety without sacrificing growth.

Philip Morris International (PM)

The first dividend stock to buy in March is Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). It stands out as an excellent pick, especially as a global trade war heats up. With Trump’s propose tariffs likely igniting a global trade war, many industries face uncertainty, but tobacco giants like PM are more insulated.

Philip Morris operates globally, with 70% of its cigarette volume outside the U.S., and its shift to smokeless products, such as its IQOS heated tobacco device, which saw a 14% volume increase in 2024, helps it navigate trade tensions.

The company offers a juicy 3.4% dividend yield, paying $5.30 per share annually, with a 55% payout ratio, ensuring sustainability. It has raised dividends for 16 years, showing reliability even in tough markets. PM stock trades at a reasonable 20 times forward earnings, below the consumer staples average, and its $4.6 billion free cash flow supports its payouts.

While trade wars might raise costs, Philip Morris’s pricing power and global reach make it a resilient safe haven for dividend investors seeking stability and income.

Realty Income (O)

For similar, but also different reasons, Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a stellar dividend stock to buy in March. Like Philip Morris, the escalating trade war threatens economic turbulence, but Realty Income offers stability as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on commercial properties.

Realty Income’s portfolio spans 15,450 properties, with tenants like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG), providing steady rental income less affected by trade wars, which hits manufacturing more than retail leasing.

The REIT boasts a 5.4% dividend yield, paying $0.268 monthly, with a 75% payout ratio, ensuring sustainability. The company has raised its dividend 129 times since going public in 1994 and has made 110 consecutive quarterly increases, showing resilience through market cycles. Since being created 56 years ago, Realty Income has paid 656 dividends and it is also a Dividend Aristocrat.

O stock trades at 14 times forward funds from operations (FFO), an important metric for REITs, making it undervalued compared to the REIT average of 16x. Despite potential risks like rising interest rates, Realty Income’s consistent cash flow and defensive nature make it a safe haven for dividend investors seeking reliable income amidst global trade uncertainty.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is the third dividend stock to buy in March. Although a global financial heavyweight, its scale and stability shine through. It has $4.1 trillion in assets and offers diversified operations, from consumer banking to investment services, making it less vulnerable to trade war impacts, which will often bypass the world of finance.

The bank offers a 1.9% dividend yield, paying $4.80 a year, with a low 25% payout ratio, ensuring sustainability. It has increased dividends for 15 years, reflecting reliability amid market turmoil.

JPMorgan’s fourth-quarter earnings reported record profits of $14 billion, up 50% year-over-year, with revenue climbing 10% to $43.7 billion, showing resilience even as trade tensions grow. Trading at 13 times estimated earnings, below the sector average, it’s a bargain.

While regulatory shifts under Trump could pose risks, JPMorgan’s strong balance sheet and global reach make it a safe, income-generating haven for dividend investors in a turbulent market.