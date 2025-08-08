3 Safe, Ultra-High-Yield Stocks for a Lifetime of Income 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend stocks provide steady passive income and can hedge against market volatility, ideal for long-term wealth building.

High yields can be risky, but some stocks offer both exceptional yields and financial stability.

Certain stocks combine ultra-high yields with strong fundamentals for safe, lifelong income.

The Best of Both Worlds

Investing in dividend stocks offers a compelling path to building wealth through steady, passive income. These stocks provide regular cash payouts, allowing investors to reinvest dividends or use them as a reliable income stream, particularly in retirement.

Dividend stocks can also act as a hedge against market volatility, as companies with strong fundamentals tend to maintain payouts even during economic downturns. However, chasing ultra-high yields can be risky, as lofty dividends may signal financial distress or unsustainable payout ratios.

Fortunately, some stocks combine exceptional yields with stability, backed by consistent cash flows, strong balance sheets, and a history of dividend growth. These rare gems appeal to income-focused investors seeking safety and longevity. The three stocks below deliver ultra-high yields while offering the security needed for a lifetime of dependable passive income.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a leading midstream energy company boasting a dividend yield of 6.8% that makes it a standout for income investors. Operating pipelines, storage, and transportation infrastructure, EPD benefits from stable, fee-based revenue streams largely insulated from commodity price swings.

This master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its distribution for 26 consecutive years, reflecting its financial discipline and operational resilience. EPD’s diversified assets serve critical energy markets, ensuring consistent cash flows even in volatile environments. With a strong balance sheet and a coverage ratio comfortably above 1.5x, EPD’s distributions are well-supported, minimizing the risk of cuts.

The midstream operator’s focus on infrastructure expansion and strategic acquisitions further bolsters long-term growth prospects. For investors seeking high-yield stability, EPD’s proven track record and essential role in the energy sector make it a cornerstone for a lifetime of safe income.

Altria (MO)

Altria (NYSE:MO) is the tobacco industry’s titan, offering a dividend yield of 6.4% and appealing to those prioritizing income. As the maker of Marlboro and other tobacco products, Altria commands a dominant market share in the U.S., generating robust free cash flow to support its generous payouts.

The company has raised its dividend for over 50 years, earning it Dividend King status. Despite headwinds from declining smoking rates, Altria’s pricing power and shift toward alternative products like oral nicotine pouches ensure sustained profitability.

Although its payout ratio is high, it is manageable thanks to consistent earnings and a stable consumer base. This high payout is intentional, as the company has committed to returning around 80% of its profits to shareholders.

Altria’s ability to navigate regulatory challenges and maintain strong margins underscores its reliability. For investors comfortable with the tobacco sector’s unique risks, MO’s ultra-high yield and decades-long dividend growth make it a dependable choice for lifelong income.

Realty Income (O)

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE:O) delivers a yield around 5%, often considered ultra-high for its sector, with a remarkable history of monthly dividends. Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” O has increased payouts for 30 consecutive years. Realty Income owns a diversified portfolio of over 15,000 commercial properties leased to recession-resistant tenants like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Long-term, net-leased agreements ensure stable rental income, covering dividends with room to spare. The company’s payout ratio, typically around 75%, reflects both a balanced approach and regulations that require REITs to payout most profits as dividends. Still, its investment-grade balance sheet supports further growth through acquisitions.

Realty Income’s focus on essential retail and industrial properties offsets potential economic risks, making it a safe haven for income seekers. Its monthly payouts and consistent dividend hikes position it as a top pick for investors aiming for reliable, long-term passive income.

