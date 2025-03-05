Elon Musk's Net Worth Down $100 Billion Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Last year, on December 1, Elon Musk’s net worth was up $100 billion for 2024. It has crashed since then, even though the value of some of his investments has jumped. So far in 2025, his net worth has dropped by $98 billion to $336 billion. Even so, he remains the richest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: So far in 2025, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $98 billion.

Even so, he remains the richest man in the world.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Over the past several months, the value of SpaceX, of which Musk owns 42%, hit $350 billion. That is based on a program that allowed employees to cash out some of their ownership. SpaceX virtually controls the world’s rocket-into-space sector. SpaceX has launched thousands of satellites to create Starlink. The satellite network eventually will be able to provide internet service anywhere in the world. The plan is for its satellite total to reach 42,000.

Musk is also the controlling shareholder of xAI, one of the largest artificial intelligence companies in the world. It plans to raise $10 billion, putting its value at $75 billion. Musk owns over half of xAI. The only AI company with a higher valuation is OpenAI at $157 billion. Musk and xAI have made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, which OpenAI has rejected. A group of investors (Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, Atreides Management, Vy Capital, and 8VC), backed the xAI plan. If the two companies eventually combined, the result would be an AI behemoth. AI is widely considered the most important advance in technology—perhaps in history.

The primary reason for Musk’s shrinking net worth is his ownership of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). He owns 10% of the company. Its stock has fallen 32% since the start of the year, and its market cap has slipped below $1 trillion. A large decline in Tesla’s European sales is one reason for the reduced market cap. In Germany, those sales were off 59% in January from the same month a year ago. The decline in France was 63%. In China, the number of Tesla cars sold decreased 11% year over year in January. China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market. Additionally, Tesla faced a recent 376,000-vehicle recall in the United States due to a potential loss of steering power.

The Tesla Model S Was My Dream Car, but These 20 Factors Changed My Mind

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.