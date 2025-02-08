The Tesla Model S Was My Dream Car, But These 20 Factors Changed My Mind Granada / Wikimedia Commons

Since the Tesla Model S was released, it has wowed worldwide with its giant touchscreen, fast performance, self-driving, and oh-so-much storage (the frunk!). The reality is that owning a Tesla has gone from a fad to mainstream, as the Model Y is now one of the best-selling cars in the world.

Key Points The Tesla Model S was the company’s first truly successful automobile.

The spartan interior of the vehicle has left customers wanting more.

The lack of a large Supercharger network is a big concern.

However, just because the Tesla Model Y is a hit doesn’t mean that the Tesla Model S should continue to be your dream car. Along with its hefty price tag, one might want to look at other, perhaps more luxurious, options like the Porsche Taycan, BMW i5, or the Mercedes-Benz EQE instead.

20. Elon Musk

There’s no way around it, but the consistent controversies around Elon Musk have led people to surrender their Tesla vehicles, even at a loss. This shouldn’t be a political consideration, but some people believe in protesting with their wallets

19. No Physical Controls

Relying solely on the digital display and touchscreen to control your climate settings and radio might seem ideal, but it’s also potentially distracting. While we’d all likely hope to see fewer physical controls on vehicles in the future, Tesla may have taken it too far to fast.

18. Legacy Automakers Are Getting Better

When the Tesla Model S launched, it felt like a dream come true as a supercar with lots of range and speed. However, Tesla’s competitors are catching up and, in some ways, surpassing Tesla in terms of overall performance and luxury features.

17. Limited Paint Colors

Do you want a yellow or green Tesla Model S? If so, you’re out of luck, as you have only five colors and just two wheels. This is a significant concern with Tesla as the number of options available to personalize your car is very limited.

16. Environmental Concerns

The hope is that driving an electric vehicle is better for the environment than a gas engine. However, when you get into the nitty gritty about how electric cars are built, you’ll discover some concerning lithium and cobalt mining issues that border on unethical.

15. No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

There is no question this one is a deal breaker for yours truly, as I can’t live without Apple CarPlay. For reasons unknown, Tesla refuses to include support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, much to the disappointment of Model S owners.

14. Insurance Costs

As a result of the high price tag and costly repairs, insuring a Tesla Model S can be more expensive than insuring a gas engine vehicle at the same price tag. Even Tesla’s insurance options are often priced too high for most people.

13. Unpredictable Over-The-Air Updates

Yes, it’s fantastic that Tesla can deliver updated features and even improved range to your Model S. However, these software updates often arrive at unpredictable times, making it challenging to know when and why they happen.

12. Disappointing Interior

Nowadays, we are trained to expect upgraded interiors in even basic car models. Screen sizes have increased, and standard features have become more impressive, but Tesla likes the bare-bones approach.

11. Range Anxiety

Because of the finite number of Tesla Supercharging stations, range anxiety is very real. You must consider this if you own a vehicle and can’t always rely on charging it at home. The idea that you can find a gas station on just about every corner is not at all comforting to electric vehicle owners.

10. Long Charging Times

While Tesla has done fantastic work improving the overall charging time on the Tesla Model S, it will still take far longer than gassing up your vehicle. This is a massive concern while on a road trip.

9. Battery Degradation

Just as gas engines degrade over time as you start racking up the mileage, so can an EV battery. The problem is that replacing a battery on a Tesla Model S can cost you upward of $20,000 dollars.

8. Depreciation Concerns

As much as you might be okay with spending a lot on the Tesla Model S for what it can do, you have to be equally okay with knowing that depreciation might be a shocking surprise when you try to get rid of the vehicle.

7. Limited Service Centers

You could be in for a problematic headache if you have an issue with a Tesla Model S and don’t live near one of its service centers. Compare the idea that Tesla only has 207 service centers in the United States, compared to 3,000 for Ford.

6. Family Road Trips

We can argue whether a Tesla Model S is a good family vehicle or suitable for road trips, but it’s a moot point until charging stations become as prevalent as gas stations. Just take another car.

5. Software Concerns

While it’s great that Tesla likes to add fart noises to its vehicles, relying solely on a digital display for 95% of the functionality of a car is all but begging for issues. Hopefully, these will become more consistent, with greater explanations of what each software update is doing behind the scenes.

4. Build Quality Concerns

For better or worse, Tesla has become infamous for questionable build quality, which you don’t want to see on a $70,000-plus vehicle. Whether it’s misaligned panels, poor paint job, or difficulties with an electric component, you want and deserve better quality.

3. The Cost

With the “base” model Tesla Model S at $73,490 and the Plaid version at $88,490, you’re definitely in competitive territory. You can find different electric vehicles with more luxury features for a similar price, even if you must sacrifice some range.

2. Cold Weather Concerns

If you live in a cold weather climate and plan to drive your Tesla Model S regularly, you have to consider you’re going to lose some range. It has been well documented by current Model S owners that even the regenerative brakes don’t function right when driving in cold weather.

1. Questionable Self-Driving

As much as Elon Musk and Tesla’s leadership want to tout Full Self-Driving, the technology is not as ready as they claim. While it sounds fantastic, you must pay close attention to the vehicle, as it has been the source of multiple crashes over the years.

