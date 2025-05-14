Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These 4 Dividend Giants Paul Morigi / Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. This year, he surprised the attendees at the shareholder meeting by announcing that he was stepping down as chief executive officer at the end of the year. This marks the end of a magnificent 60-year run, as Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway since 1965. He took control of the company, then a struggling textile manufacturer, and transformed it into a diversified holding company known for its solid and profitable investments.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Greg Abel is set to become the Berkshire Hathaway CEO at the end of this year.

Mr. Abel has stated that the path forward for the company will remain the same.

Some on Wall Street feel he may press for the company to pay shareholders a dividend.

Is Berkshire Hathaway a good idea for you after Warren Buffett leaves? Set up an appointment with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review. Click here to get started. (Sponsored)

Long-time investors and Buffett mavens are familiar with this quote: “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever.” So it is not surprising to report that, for all the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, just seven top companies make up almost 75% of the funds’ total holdings. While Abel may be inclined to make some changes to the portfolio, four top long-time holdings are likely to remain as bedrock stocks for the company, and it is highly unlikely they will ever be removed. All pay reliable dividends, and all have been among Buffett’s favorite holdings over the years.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

With a 15-year track record of covering Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway at 24/7 Wall St., we must keep our readers abreast of the financial powerhouse’s latest news. Many of our readers either own the shares or are considering a purchase, so it is good to keep them updated regularly.

American Express

This American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation specializes in payment cards. The stock has performed exceptionally well over the past year. American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is a globally integrated payments company that deals with card-issuing, merchant-acquiring, and card network businesses.

It offers products and services to customers worldwide, including consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations.

Its segments include:

U.S. Consumer Services (USCS)

Commercial Services (CS)

International Card Services (ICS)

Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS)

USCS offers travel and lifestyle services, as well as banking and non-card financing products.

CS offers payment, expense management, banking, and non-card financing products.

ICS provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition business.

GMNS operates a payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multichannel marketing programs, capabilities, services, and data analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 151,610,700 shares, 21.6 % of American Express’s float, and 15.8% of the portfolio.

Bank of America

This American multinational investment bank and financial services company posted outstanding first-quarter results and plans to increase its share repurchase activity. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a ubiquitous bank and financial holding company in the United States.

Its segments include:

Consumer Banking

Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM)

Global Banking

Global Markets

The Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

The GWIM includes two businesses:

Merrill Wealth Management, which provides tailored solutions to meet clients’ needs through a complete set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products

Bank of America Private Bank, which provides comprehensive wealth management solutions

The Global Banking segment offers a range of lending-related products and services, including integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, as well as underwriting and advisory services.

The Global Markets segment provides sales, trading, and research services to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity markets.

Despite selling a stunning 326 million shares in 2024, Berkshire Hathaway still owns 680,233,587 shares, which is 9% of the float and 10.3% of the portfolio.

Chevron

This American multinational energy corporation specializes in oil and gas. The integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a rich dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide.

The company operates in two segments. The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The deal is finally expected to close this summer.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 6.8% of Chevron’s outstanding stock, comprising 123.000,000 shares, and the energy giant accounts for 5.9% of the portfolio. Each year, the stock generates $776,734,888 in dividend income.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892. This company remains a top long-time holding of Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares, which represent 9.3% of the float and 9.7% of Berkshire Hathaway’s shares. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Boomers Are Buying Five Safe Monthly Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Passive Income

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.