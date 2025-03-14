1 No-Brainer Stock-Split Stock to Buy With $1000 JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The times are tough and there are growing concerns about an economic downturn. The Nasdaq had its worst session since 2022 and S&P 500 had its worst day of the year. It can become difficult to choose the right stocks to buy in an uncertain environment. But this can also be a golden opportunity to load up on quality stocks that can withstand any storm.

A global giant and a household name today, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) which is known for Google Search is a solid business to own. The company is so much more than Google Search and has a wide range of products and services that have become indispensable in our lives. The largest digital advertising platform, Google runs ads on its sites and also on third-party websites and whenever a user clicks on the ad, Google makes money. Let’s dive deep into Alphabet and see the catalysts working for this stock.

Key points in this article:

The current sell off is a golden opportunity to load up on quality stocks.

Alphabet is a solid business to own for the long-term.

Cheapest Magnificent seven

Alphabet is the cheapest Magnificent Seven stock right now and it is one company that has the best long-term growth catalysts. Now is the best time to buy this stock since it is down 11% year-to-date. Exchanging hands for $167, the stock has dropped from the 52-week high of $208.

Alphabet has undergone three stock splits until now and its most recent one was a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. At the time of the stock split announcement, it was trading at $2,750 and started trading at $137.50 after the split. It took a long time for the stock to hit $200 after the split and it closed over $200 for the first time in 2025.

Google Cloud will drive revenue

The company’s main growth driver is Google Cloud which saw a 30% jump in revenue and has become very important to Alphabet. It still makes a small part of the total revenue but there is ample growth potential. This cloud giant has managed to report impressive numbers over the past few years and very few companies can come close to the strength that Alphabet has achieved.

In the recent quarter, the company reported a revenue of $96.5 billion, up 12% year-over-year and the YouTube revenue jumped 14% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. With 112 million monthly users, YouTube is a major source of revenue for the company. It also continues to dominate the streaming industry. Its EPS soared 31% while the net income was up 28% in the quarter.

Alphabet also generates significant revenue from advertising and this segment will continue to drive growth. The company’s investments in technology and digital advertising have made it an industry leader. Alphabet has more than 2 billion users across all its products and this makes its ad business one of the best in the world.

Investors need to be aware that whenever there is an economic slowdown, the advertising budget is the first thing companies cut. Hence, a trade war has led to budget cuts but there is a possibility that can benefit Alphabet in the long term. Companies can shuffle how they spend the advertisement budget and marketers benefiting from the tariffs could promote their products more aggressively. Either way, Alphabet’s ad business is secure and will be fine over the long term. It is also a revenue segment that is not going to slow down anytime soon.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Wall Street is bullish on the stock

Alphabet has managed to reinvest cash in the business and continue expanding its products and services. Google Search enjoys market domination and is one of the top revenue generators for the business. The high-margin business segment is a cash cow and will continue to remain so for the years to come. Despite competition, no business has been able to come close to the success that Alphabet enjoys.

Alphabet has integrated AI into its search functionality and is innovating the core search segment. There are concerns about AI chatbots taking over Google Search but I think these concerns are overblown. Analysts see Google as a winner in the AI race.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock and have an average price target of $220, a 25% upside from the current level. I believe this dip is a solid buying opportunity with $1,000.