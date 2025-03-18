Norges Bank Investment Management Buys 3,610,287 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Meta Platforms wrapped up 2024 with an impressive fourth quarter, reporting revenue of $48.385 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $46.994 billion by nearly 3%. This growth highlights Meta’s ability to effectively leverage advertiser demand and user engagement across its Family of Apps. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to $8.02, exceeding the forecasted $6.74 by 18.99%. This marks another quarter of solid outperformance, continuing a strong trend of EPS surprises throughout 2024, including 8.03% in Q1, 7.95% in Q2, and 13.77% in Q3.

For the full year, Meta generated $164.501 billion in revenue, surpassing the $162.992 billion estimate by 0.93%. EPS reached $23.86, beating the expected $22.68 by 5.20%. In Q4, ad revenue totaled $46.8 billion, reflecting a 21% growth, driven by a 6% increase in impressions and a 14% rise in the price per ad. The strongest growth came from online commerce and regions like Rest of World (up 27%) and Asia Pacific (up 23%).

Operating income for the quarter was $23.4 billion, yielding a robust 48% margin. This was supported by a 5% increase in expenses, totaling $25 billion, which was offset by a $1.55 billion reduction in legal accruals. Capital expenditures of $14.8 billion helped drive infrastructure growth, while free cash flow came in at $13.2 billion. Meta continues to see impressive engagement, with over 3.3 billion daily active users across its platforms.