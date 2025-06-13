Prediction: This Stock Is Up Over 1,700% And Will Be A Strong Stock Split Candidate in 2025 LanKS / Shutterstock.com

Since its initial public offering in May 2012, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has never split its stock, a rarity among the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants. Over these 13 years, Meta’s stock has soared approximately 1700%, transforming a $10,000 investment at its IPO price of $38 per share into roughly $180,000 today, with shares now trading around $600-$700.

This remarkable growth, driven by Meta’s dominance in social media and advertising, has fueled speculation that a stock split is imminent. As the only mega cap tech company yet to split, Meta is a strong candidate for this corporate action, which, while not altering business fundamentals, is generally viewed favorably by markets and investors.

A Prime Candidate to Split

Meta’s stock price trajectory reflects its robust business model. With platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, Meta boasts 3.43 billion daily active users, giving it unparalleled ad-pricing power in the $740 billion digital advertising market.

Its first-quarter results underscored this strength, with revenue up 16% to $42.3 billion and net income rising 37% to $6.43 per share, crushing analyst estimates. Investments in artificial intelligence (AI), including tools to automate ad creation and a $64 billion to $72 billion 2025 AI capex budget, position Meta for future growth, with Wall Street projecting 10% annual earnings growth through 2028.

At 27 times earnings, Meta’s valuation remains reasonable for its growth prospects, but its high share price — peaking at almost $741 in February — makes it less accessible to retail investors, a key driver for stock splits.

A stock split would lower Meta’s per-share price by increasing the number of outstanding shares while proportionally reducing the price, leaving market capitalization unchanged. For example, a 4-for-1 split would reduce a $600 share price to $150, making it more affordable for smaller investors and employees receiving share-based compensation. Nearly 28% of Meta’s shares are held by retail investors, a higher proportion than many peers, amplifying the case for accessibility.

A split could also enhance trading liquidity and potentially position Meta for inclusion in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which often excludes high-priced stocks. Other tech giants, like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which split its stock 4-for-1 in 2020, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which split 10-for-1 last year, made these moves when their share prices were at similar levels, suggesting Meta’s $600 to $700 per share range is also appropriate for a split.

Boosting a Winning Bet

While stock splits don’t alter a company’s fundamentals — earnings, revenue, and cash flow all remain the same — they are often viewed as bullish signals. Management typically splits shares after sustained price appreciation, indicating confidence in future growth.

Research shows stocks often outperform post-split, as seen with Nvidia, which gained 17% in the year following its 2024 split compared to a near-12% gain by the S&P 500. Meta’s recent 22-day rally to an all-time high in February 2025, coupled with a 55% gain over the prior year, aligns with this pattern. A split could amplify positive sentiment, attracting more investors and boosting momentum.

Key Takeaways

However, a split isn’t guaranteed. Meta’s focus on AI investments and share repurchasing may divert attention from cosmetic actions like splits, especially since fractional shares reduce the need for affordability.

Still, the resurgence of splits — 17 S&P 500 companies split in 2024, the most since 2013 — supports Meta Platforms as a candidate. Its strong fundamentals, high retail ownership, and elevated share price make a compelling case.

Whether or not a split occurs, META stock’s growth trajectory and AI-driven innovation make it a stock worth watching, though analysts’ consensus $715 per share one-year price target implies only 3% upside. A split would simply sweeten the deal for investors eager to join its 1700% success story.

