3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

We’re nearing the end of Q1, and that means that tax season and Spring are on every investor’s mind right now.

But aside from Easter bunnies and better weather on the horizon, investors may also be taking this change in season as an opportunity to review their portfolios. There’s still time to rebalance one’s portfolio before the end of the quarter, and I thought now’s a great time to consider looking at a few different growth stocks to buy in April 2025.

Key Points As we approach the end of Q1, there are a number of investors out there who may be looking to rebalance their portfolios.

For those considering adding some exposure to growth stocks, but are worried about valuations, these three companies look like attractive buying opportunities right now.

Joel to add

Trending Video ▶️

These three picks are among the best opportunities out there for investors who are looking for attractive long-term buying options in this given environment. These are companies that are dominant in their respective areas, and have strong earnings drivers ahead I think are worth considering.

Let’s dive into why these three growth stocks are attractive right now, and where these companies could be headed from here.

ServiceNow (NOW)

One of the more impressive growth stocks I continue to watch closely, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a leading enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that’s provided very strong returns in recent years. These returns are despite a rather significant dip of nearly 30% from its peak in January.

Of course, as is the case with other high-growth tech stocks, market conditions have changed an now call for lower multiples across the board. In this light, this stock’s recent moves aren’t necessarily surprising.

That said, I think ServiceNow is making a number of compelling moves to improve its offerings, which ultimately help companies automate tasks and decision making processes. ServiceNow recently launched its Yokohama platform, featuring AI agents that enable businesses to manage thousands of AI agents across IT, HR, finance, and customer service. By 2029, it’s projected that AI agents could resolve 80% of service issues autonomously, cutting operational costs by 30%.

The company has demonstrated impressive earnings growth, with a historical EPS increase of 54.5% and a projected 27.6% growth for this year. These numbers far exceed industry averages, and indicate to me that the company’s strong year-over-year cash flow growth of 33% this past quarter may not be a flash in the pan. For those bullish on companies with meaningful AI integration potential, NOW stock is worth considering in my books.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is among the leading global e-commerce players many investors may not have heard of. That’s despite the company’s rather impressive market capitalization of more than $110 billion.

Now, that’s a massive size and valuation for a company that’s not U.S. based. In fact, MercadoLibre focuses mainly on Latin America, operating in 18 markets in the region. The company’s e-commerce, fintech, and logistics services include Mercado Pago and Mercado Envios. These operating businesses were built to address regional challenges, and have contributed significantly to MercadoLibre’s impressive 37% revenue growth in 2024 (with net income nearly doubling to $1.9 billion). While growth may slow over time as the company gets larger, it’s also true that analysts project 25% revenue growth in 2025. If the company can maintain its growth rate higher than 25%, I think this stock’s current forward price-earnings multiple of around 45-times certainly makes sense.

Economic stability in the Latin American region remains a key issue for investors, and ongoing tariff and geopolitical talk from the Trump administration may pose near-term headwinds. But over the long-term, this is one of those companies providing geographic diversification and exposure I think investors shouldn’t be sleeping on here. With strong analyst sentiment (and a strong buy rating), there’s a lot to like about where this e-commerce giant could be headed from here.

Shopify (SHOP)

Perhaps a more controversial pick, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has seen significant volatility of late, as investors attempt to discern how the broader e-commerce landscape will evolve.

On the one hand, Shopify’s core e-commerce platform which enables businesses of all sized to set up online shops is very economically sensitive. If the economy is booming and everyone is setting up an online shop, Shopify will most certainly perform well. That’s because the company’s integrated platform is hands down the best option in this space for individuals looking toward entrepreneurship or a side hustle as a way to thrive.

One could argue that if we do see significant economic weakness build, then it’s possible Shopify could actually see a boost from folks seeking out another income stream, but we’ll see. This is a company that’s continued to grow its e-commerce market share (now holding around 30% of the U.S. market and ranking fourth globally on this front). With Shopify pushing for greater international growth, there’s the potential that the company’s $94 billion in GMV in Q4 could be small relative to its future results.

I’m of the view that Shopify remains a solid long-term holding, aside from the company’s push toward AI integrations and other near-term drivers many investors are focused on. To me, this is a core growth story and one that is compelling at current levels.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.